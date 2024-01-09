Bluetti Power Inc.: Go Wild with BLUETTI: Unveiling Industry-First Power Solutions at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / BLUETTI, a pioneer in portable power solutions, will dazzle attendees at the upcoming CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas from January 9-12. In addition to displaying various power stations, the company will debut two innovations for extreme outdoor experiences: BLUETTI SwapSolar industry-first power combo, and AC240 water-resistant portable power station.

BLUETTI SwapSolar: Chill on the Road, Power Where You Roam

BLUETTI SwapSolar is a groundbreaking combination of the AC180T portable generator and the BLUETTI MultiCooler portable refrigerator.

At first glance, the BLUETTI AC180T appears to be the larger version of the AC180 with similar specs: 1,433Wh capacity, 1,800W output, and 2,700W lifting power. But that's not the case. The AC180T employs a hot-swappable battery design that allows users to swap out its two 716.8Wh batteries for instant power at any time. The real kicker is that the AC180T can operate flawlessly with either two batteries inside, or with one inserted and the other powering its companion - the BLUETTI MultiCooler, the world's first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge.

The BLUETTI MultiCooler is a fridge, freezer, and ice maker all in one. Featuring a 40-liter compartment with temperature control from -20°C to 20°C (-4°F to 68°F), it can chill 65 cans of soda or keep the sausages frozen for a picnic. This multi-talent makes long-term road trips and off-grid living more fun and easier.

One of the MultiCooler's standout features is its built-in ice maker. Owners can pour a bottle of water into a special chamber on the top of the cooler, and it will start churning out crystal cube ice within minutes. The ice maker produces ice using moving water, an advanced ice-making technology that allows for consistent production of high-quality ice. Unlike its competitors, the MultiCooler can make ice by charging from the car, even without a battery inside. This is truly an industry first.

It can also be charged from a wall outlet, solar panels, and the AC180T's battery. Run times vary depending on temperature settings and usage, but users can expect about 6 days of fresh food for their road trips with two full batteries.

Experience the magic of BLUETTI SwapSolar by checking it out at CES 2024 or securing your spot in its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo starting January 9, 2024. The official launch is set in February.

BLUETTI AC240 Water-Resistant and Dust-Proof Outdoor Power Station

Earlier this year, BLUETTI launched the world's first water-resistant portable generator, the AC60. But they're not stopping there, launching the AC240, another weatherproof outdoor power station with home backup potential. With an IP65 rating for water and dust protection, it thrives in harsh conditions - perfect for beach outings, desert adventures, fieldwork, yachting, boating, fishing, and more.

The AC240 provides 2,400W of power for almost everything in an RV, such as fridges, window air conditioners, microwaves, heaters, and coffee makers. A 1,536Wh LFP battery can power a 20 cu. ft. modern fridge(1.2kWh/day) for at least one day. Charging the AC240 is as fast as 70 minutes from the grid at 2,400W, or 2 hours from a 1,200W solar charge.

The B210 expansion battery adds 2,150Wh of power and, more impressively, can also be used as a water-resistant DC power supply for small devices. With four expansion batteries, this package can reach a total capacity of 10kWh, enough to power a grand beach bonfire party or a remote cabin for days.

Combining two AC240 units doubles the overall output to 4,800 watts at 120 volts and multiplies the maximum storage capacity to 20kWh with eight B210s . , opening up more possibilities. Its 15ms UPS function also promises more reliable home backup in the event of a power outage.

Be sure to catch the early bird price when the AC240 goes on sale on the BLUETTI official website and Amazon on April 2, 2024.

Diverse Displayed Products: Powering Every Lifestyle

Alongside these innovations, BLUETTI will showcase several new offline versions of portable generators and home storage products at CES 2024. These include the world's first IP65 water-resistant and dust-proof AC60P , the most lightweight AC2P , and modular battery systems like the AC500 series and AC300 series for indoor and outdoor use. The EP900 and EP800 series are sure to appeal to homeowners in need of whole-home backup and energy cost savings.

BLUETTI LAAF Charitable Program: Power for All

At the world's most influential technology event, BLUETTI will seize the opportunity to introduce its Lighting A Africa Family (LAAF) program, which aims to bring free solar energy to thousands of power-starved African families. Since its launch, the LAAF program has empowered over 100,000 African families in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, and beyond. Driven by a vision to provide clean energy to all households, BLUETTI aspires to do its part and gather support from all sides to light up some of the darkest corners of the world.

Exhibition Details:

- Date: January 9-12

- Booth: LVCC-North Hall 9645

- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, USA

Go wild with BLUETTI and take your outdoor fun to the next level at CES 2024!

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share.

That's why BLUETTI has become an industry leader that makes its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

