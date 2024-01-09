

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit decreased in November due to a sharp fall in imports, data released by customs office showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit narrowed more-than-expected to EUR 5.9 billion in November from EUR 8.5 billion in October. The shortfall was forecast to fall moderately to EUR 7.9 billion.



In the same period last year, the shortfall totaled EUR 14.4 billion.



Exports posted a monthly decrease of 0.6 percent. At the same time, imports declined more sharply by 4.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports and imports fell 5.1 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively.



