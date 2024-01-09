

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in November to the lowest level in five months, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.5 percent in November from 7.7 percent in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 7.9 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent.



Data showed that the employment rate held steady at 61.8 percent.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 also declined to 21.0 percent in November from 23.6 percent a month ago.



