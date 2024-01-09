

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EQT (EQT) introduced the EQT Healthcare Growth Strategy, a dedicated healthcare buyout strategy. The strategy aims to enable the development of medical research, diagnostics, tools and treatments to deliver more effective, efficient and accessible healthcare. The company said the buyout strategy will apply EQT's active ownership approach and invest in the same healthcare subsectors that the firm has invested in for 30 years.



EQT also announced the acquisition of life sciences tools company Mabtech from the IK Small Cap II Fund. Based in Sweden, Mabtech is a category leading provider of tests and kits for studying immune responses predominantly in vaccine, infectious diseases, and oncology research.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX