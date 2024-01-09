

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate increased as expected at the end of the final quarter, figures from the labor office showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 3.7 percent in December, up from 3.5 percent in the previous month. That was in line with economists' expectations.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was also 3.7 percent.



There were 279,227 unemployed people in December, up from 263,226 a month ago.



The labor office reported that by the end of December, job offices had registered a total of 271,789 vacancies, indicating 6,919 fewer vacancies than in the preceding month.



