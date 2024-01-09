Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order From LaserWeld for CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it received an order from Laserweld Inc. for its CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD laser blasting system.

"Our CleanTech system provides LaserWeld with the world-class results it is looking for while aligning with its efficiency, safety and innovation goals," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "LaserWeld decided to go with this system specifically because of the effectiveness of its handheld capabilities for cleaning, roughing and surface preparation on a wide variety of surfaces."

Based in Katy, Texas, LaserWeld is one of the state's leading fabricators, with a corporate mandate to invest in the latest technology and practices to produce the best quality products for its customers. The company turned to LPC as a trusted technology supplier due to its product's eco-friendly ability to deliver results accurately, rapidly, cost-effectively and safely. LPC technology continues to be adopted in the welding and manufacturing industries as companies worldwide move toward innovative and sustainable technologies.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-1500-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD by Laser Photonics is a high-power 1500W laser cleaning, roughing and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, coatings and almost anything else from a wide variety of surfaces. This laser cleaning system utilizes the latest laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly than traditional abrasive cleaning methods.?

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

Media Contact:

Karla Kizzort

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

kkizzort@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com