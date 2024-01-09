Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's Next Generation Agriculture Achieves European Certificate of Compliance for ASCOGEL, Launching "Nature Soak" Brand in EU Markets

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's. (OTC PINK:AWSL) Next Generation Agriculture division (NGAG) celebrates a pivotal milestone as its exclusive distributor and part owner of "Nature Soak" secures the European Certificate of Compliance (CE mark) (QVA-NGBL-23-0728948). This achievement positions ASCOGEL, marketed under the brand "Nature Soak," to make a significant impact on reshaping the carbon footprint in European Union farming practices.

Endorsed by the independent Systems Products and Personal Assessment Board, "QVA," accredited by Global Accreditation Assessment Forum Series GAAFS US in the United States, the European Certificate of Compliance underscores the revolutionary benefits of ASCOGEL. This biodegradable soil conditioner, with sustainably sourced ingredients, not only enhances crop growth but also dramatically reduces the ecological footprint left by conventional soil conditioners.

In comparison to traditional chemical fertilizers, the introduction of ASCOGEL into farming practices signals a significant shift in carbon impact. By nurturing healthier soil enriched with organic matter, ASCOGEL aids in carbon sequestration, helping mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. This stands in stark contrast to conventional fertilizers, which contribute to carbon release. The certification's far-reaching implications extend to social and economic sustainability, promoting enhanced plant growth, increased yields, and subsequently influencing farmers' incomes positively.

The European certification enables the marketing of "Nature Soak" throughout the European Union trading block, further emphasizing AP&I's commitment to fostering economic stability in agricultural communities. The alignment with Economic Sustainable Growth principles positions NGAG as a key player in the advancement of environmentally conscious and economically viable agricultural practices.

For more information on the European Certificate of Compliance and the revolutionary benefits of ASCOGEL, please refer to the document.

Evolution from ECO-WRP to ASCOGEL aka Nature Soak, https://apaicorp.com/NGAG.htm

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (OTC PINK: AWSL):

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp focuses on cutting-edge solutions in the energy and agriculture sectors. The Next Generation Agriculture division is committed to sustainable farming practices, offering innovative products like ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

About Next Generation Agriculture:

Next Generation Agriculture is a leading provider of innovative agricultural solutions, dedicated to transforming the future of farming through cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices. Learn more at Atlantic Power & Infrastructure (apaicorp.com).

About Nature Soak UK:

Nature Soak UK is the AP&I's exclusive distributor for its NGAG division covering the European Union and the United Kingdom. A pioneering force in environmentally conscious agricultural technology, committed to providing sustainable solutions that benefit both farmers and the environment. Discover more at www.naturesoak.co.uk

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com