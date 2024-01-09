

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the eleventh straight month in November, and at a faster pace, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 5.6 percent yearly in November, which was worse than the 2.9 percent fall a month ago.



Production volume fell in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections, the agency said. The output grew only in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, as well as in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products.



Without adjustments, industrial output slid 5.8 percent yearly in November versus a 3.2 percent fall a month ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent in November.



