

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK), a battery materials producer, and Stena Recycling, a Swedish recycler, announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to electric vehicle batteries recycling.



With this, Stena will collect, assess, and pre-treat end-of-life of batteries and battery production scrap to produce black mass in its battery recycling facility in Halmstad, Sweden.



BASF will further process and refine black mass in its battery recycling prototype metal refinery in Schwarzheide, Germany.



