

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has endorsed the use of Vaporized hydrogen peroxide, or VHP, as an established method of sterilization for medical devices.



In an updated guidance, the food and drug regulator said it now considers Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide as an Established Category A sterilization process.



FDA says the re-categorization of VHP from Category B to Category A as a sterilization agent will help reinforce medical device manufacturers' confidence in its ability to sterilize medical devices.



This is a move by the agency to encourage the use of alternatives to ethylene oxide (EtO), which is used for sterilizing medical devices, but has the potential to cause cancer.



EtO is the most commonly used sterilization method for medical devices in the U.S. Since 2019, the FDA has promoted the development of alternatives to EtO and has implemented a number of programs and initiatives to support innovation in medical device sterilization.



In 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed two rules to restrict the use of EtO.



Methods with a long history of safe and effective use on medical devices are considered Established Category A sterilization methods and include moist heat, dry heat, EtO and radiation. With the recent FDA recognition of the ISO standard 22441:2022, the FDA is adding VHP to Established Category A, which the agency expects will strengthen industry's capacity to adopt alternative sterilization processes that pose less potential risk to the environment and communities in which they operate.



'Vaporized hydrogen peroxide's addition as an established sterilization method helps us build a more resilient supply chain for sterilized devices that can help prevent medical device shortages,' said Suzanne Schwartz, director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.



