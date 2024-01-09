Program targets investment businesses across the U.S. with specialty insurance needs

Aegis Financial Lines, a division of Aegis General Insurance Agency, in partnership with sister company K2 Financial announces today the approval of their official coverholder status with Lloyd's, the world's leading marketplace for insurance and reinsurance.

Aegis Financial Lines (AFL) is an expansion of K2 Financial's already successful operation in London. The move to offering products directly out of the U.S. is a natural progression given how many of K2 Financial's clients operate within the region. AFL will seek to expand this client base by writing institutional quality Investment Managers and Fintech firms, along with a range of other non-bank financial institutions across the U.S.

Kevin Leach, Founder and Senior Vice President of AFL, brings a wealth of experience to the new program. Previously serving as VP and Financial Institutions Leader at The Hanover Insurance Group, he built out the practice from inception, designed innovative products and infrastructure, and assembled a high-performing team. This niche experience uniquely positions Leach for success in this new endeavor.

"We are thrilled to launch Aegis Financial Lines with the approval of such a reputable platform as Lloyd's and our partner syndicates," said Leach. "Expanding our relationship domestically will bring K2's already well-established expertise and product set closer to our target market, improving outcomes for our customers and carriers."

"We are delighted to work with Aegis Financial Lines as a coverholder," adds Hank Watkins, Regional Director and President, Americas, Lloyd's. "Through partnerships such as this, our market is collectively able to expand access to regional expertise and an even broader range of (re)insurance solutions for our customers in the U.S."

About Aegis Financial Lines

Established in July 2023 by Kevin Leach in collaboration with Richard Coello and Simon Holt of K2 Financial, Aegis Financial Lines (AFL) was created with the recognition that investment businesses and Fintechs demand not only specialized expertise, customized insurance solutions, and claims support, but also want them available in their home market. AFL is committed to meeting the unique insurance needs of these clients by offering tailored solutions and diversified capacity. With a focus on the Investment Management and Fintech sectors, AFL aims to provide Brokers, Agents, and Insureds with cutting-edge solutions that set industry standards.

AFL is a K2 Insurance Services brand.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company which owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalized and specialty insurance products by distributing innovative programs and products through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programs.

