When Business Is Love: The Spirit of Hästens--At Work, At Play, and Everywhere in Your Life by CEO Jan Ryde Awakens Readers to a Transformative Approach

Audiobook Narrated by Jon Hamm

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Available today in hardcover, as an eBook, and an audiobook narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jon Hamm, WHEN BUSINESS IS LOVE: The Spirit of Hästens-At Work, At Play, and Everywhere in Your Life by CEO Jan Ryde is transforming lives through its powerful approach to work as an act of love and service.

WHEN BUSINESS IS LOVE shares the inspiring story of Jan Ryde's mission to create the world's finest beds and demonstrates how Hästens - which enjoys an outstanding international reputation for creating the finest beds in the world, as evidenced by a client list that includes everyone from Hollywood royalty to crowned heads of state - operates on love. The book examines more than twenty facets of Ryde's leadership approach and Hästens' methodology, from establishing a culture that values people, imagination, craftsmanship, and mastery, to living such vital traits as honesty, openness, forgiveness, integrity, humility, and encouragement.

Hästens, the more than 170-year-old Swedish firm founded by Ryde's great-great-grandfather, sells its beds, many with its iconic Blue Check pattern designed by Ryde's father Jack, in over fifty countries around the world. Hästens beds are hand-crafted by master craftsmen and artisans, some of whom have inherited their skills and jobs from parents, grandparents, and ancestors who worked at the company with Ryde's family. There is a waiting list for Hästens' luxurious, handcrafted, top-of-the-line Grand Vividus, which takes 600 hours to construct and sells for as much as USD 1,000,000.

In WHEN BUSINESS IS LOVE - which takes readers on an unforgettable journey from Hästens' founding in 1852 as a one-man saddlery to one of the world's most beloved brands with stores from Los Angeles to London, Istanbul to Singapore - Ryde shares his first-hand leadership philosophy and explains how any business, in any field, can operate through love.

Once you've experienced Jan Ryde's example of business as love, you'll find yourself asking the transformative question that motivates the entire Hästens team: how good do you want to have it? Unleash the limitless abundance that emerges when love becomes the driving force.

WHEN BUSINESS IS LOVE

Published by Forefront Books / Simon & Schuster

ISBN-13: 978-1637631973

368 pages, hardcover USD 26.00

eBook USD 13.99 / audiobook USD 14.99

ABOUT HÄSTENS:

Hästens, whose story started in 1852, is proud to be a world-class international family-run business operating in over 50 countries and a?Purveyor to the Royal Court?of Sweden. Hästens is dedicated to delivering extraordinary sleep to people worldwide so they can?be their best and?create the future they dream of upon waking. That's why their master craftsmen in Köping, Sweden, consider and handcraft every detail of their bespoke beds using the finest natural materials.

