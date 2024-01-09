

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing production continued to decline sharply in November, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Manufacturing output plunged a seasonally adjusted 31.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 33.7 percent decline in October.



On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector rebounded 2.6 percent agaist a drop of 5.1 percent in October.



Industrial production also fell markedly by 29.9 percent in November compared to last year, slower than the 31.6 percent decrease in the prior month.



The modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics sectors, recorded an annual fall of 33.2 percent in industrial production in the period September to November 2023, while the traditional sector showed an increase of 3.1 percent.



Separate official data showed that the volume of retail sales grew 0.8 percent annually in November versus a 0.2 percent gain a month ago. Sales have been rising since December 2022.



The largest annual volume growth in November was in other retail sales by 16.4 percent, followed by motor trades with a 7.0 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, retail sales recovered 0.2 percent from October, when they dropped by 0.1 percent.



