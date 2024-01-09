Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, announces a groundbreaking agreement with a federal government entity to complete more than 100 sight assessments and start initial engineering and design in anticipation of installing rooftop solar systems for those homes.

"This partnership is a win-win. It's a testament to our dedication to fostering a greener and more sustainable future for the Bay State and to our continued goal of growing our commercial solar division efficiently and profitably," said Michael Ricci, Director of Commercial Solar at Boston Solar. "We aim to make solar energy accessible to more households, enabling them to contribute to a cleaner environment while enjoying the benefits of renewable energy."





Boston Solar



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/193608_56e88019d498abcd_001full.jpg

The initiative is expected to have a substantial impact on the local community, not only by lowering individual carbon footprints but also by reducing energy costs for participating households. Residents will have the opportunity to harness the power of solar energy, which contributes to the overall resilience and sustainability of the community.

As the world shifts towards renewable energy solutions, Boston Solar remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering sustainable and cost-effective solar solutions for residential and commercial clients alike. This partnership exemplifies the company's dedication to creating positive environmental impacts while supporting the transition to a clean energy future.

Additional announcements and updates will be provided as the project continues towards completion.

For more information about Boston Solar and its services, please visit www.bostonsolar.us.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.



Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us.

Media Contact:

David Remillard, Director of Marketing & Residential Sales

info@bostonsolar.us

Investor Relations Contact:

SinglePoint Inc

investor@singlepoint.com

888-682-7464

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193608

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.