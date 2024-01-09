Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2024 | 14:18
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSL LAUNCHES VOICELINK: THE 4G VoLTE COMMUNICATOR FOR LIFT ALARMS & EMERGENCY LINES

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL, Critical IoT Connectivity experts, announce the launch of VoiceLink, the 4G VoLTE communicator for lift alarms and emergency lines. Across Europe, more than a dozen countries have active programmes in place to migrate and switch-off older networks including PSTN, ISDN, 3G and 2G services. Many systems that rely on voice services are currently supported by these older technologies and will need to be upgraded to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), before each country's respective deadline.

VoiceLink Product Image

VoiceLink allows voice calls to made via 4G VoLTE, ensuring installed systems are future-proofed and can continue to communicate correctly. The solution creates a bridge between the old and new technology and allows existing devices to continue working after the shutdown. There is no need to swap out the whole existing system, as VoiceLink can be connected to the existing telephone line and futureproof the installation.

This new solution is ideal for lift alarms, found across retail, local councils, hospitals, and business premises. It can also upgrade emergency phone lines that are present in many high-risk environments such as motorways, national grid sites, and petrol forecourts.

CSL's Head of Product, Andy Bromley, commented: "We are aware of the challenges presented by Europe's Digital Transformation and therefore we want to guarantee that our customers have a reliable, future-proof solution for the impending problem. VoiceLink works so that systems remain uninterrupted, ensuring business continuity and/or public safety is not compromised."

For more information about VoiceLink, please click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313062/CSL_VoiceLink.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/csl-launches-voicelink-the-4g-volte-communicator-for-lift-alarms--emergency-lines-302029864.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.