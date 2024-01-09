Ashland, Inc.: Ashland announces organization changes to finance and strategy, M&A and portfolio teams

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH), the global additives and specialty ingredients company today announced organization changes to its finance and strategy, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and portfolio teams, effective immediately.

Seth Mrozek, director of investor relations (IR), Ashland, becomes director, portfolio strategy, Ashland, reporting to Jim Minicucci, senior vice president strategy, M&A and portfolio management, Ashland.

William Whitaker, vice president, treasury, Ashland, becomes vice president finance and director of investor relations, Ashland, reporting to Kevin Willis, chief financial officer, Ashland.

Michael Coppola, finance director, personal care and specialty additives, becomes treasurer, Ashland, reporting to Willis.

Michael Miragliotta, senior manager, financial planning and analysis (FP&A) becomes finance director, personal care and specialty additives, Ashland, reporting to Willis.

"I want to thank Seth, William and Mike for their years of service and look forward to their continuing contributions to Ashland. I also want to congratulate Mike Miragliotta on his promotion to finance director for personal care and specialty additives," said Kevin Willis, chief financial officer, Ashland. "We are excited to continue to develop strong talent within the company."

