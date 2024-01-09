Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
09.01.24
14:12 Uhr
11,735 Euro
-0,090
-0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70511,71514:27
11,71011,71514:27
Dow Jones News
09.01.2024 | 14:22
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / (Share Buyback Programme 2024)

DJ Commerzbank AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / (Share Buyback Programme 2024) 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / (Share Buyback Programme 2024) 
09-Jan-2024 / 13:49 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
After having received the regulatory approvals, Commerzbank AG has announced by way of an ad-hoc disclosure dated 
December 20, 2023, that a buyback programme of its own shares (ISIN: DE 000 CBK 1001) is planned starting January 2024. 
On January 9, 2024, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has resolved to carry out a share buyback 
programme for a total purchase price (including incidental costs) of up to EUR 600 million ("Share Buyback Programme 
2024"). The buyback via the Xetra-trading system of the Frankfurt stock exchange will begin on January 10, 2024, and 
will be conducted for a period until April 4, 2024, at the latest. The purpose of the share buyback is the reduction of 
the share capital of Commerzbank AG. The repurchased shares of Commerzbank AG will be redeemed. 
 
The Share Buyback Programme 2024 will be carried out based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 
Commerzbank AG on May 13, 2020. Under this authorization and according to § 71 Sec. 1 No 8 German Stock Corporation Act 
(AktG), Commerzbank AG is authorized to acquire until May 12, 2025, own shares in an amount of up to 10% of the lower 
value of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution on the authorization or the share capital existing at 
the time the authorization is exercised. Therefore, it is possible to buy back up to 113,101,458 shares currently, 
considering the accomplished Share Buyback Programme in June 2023. If the shares are repurchased over a stock exchange, 
the purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs for the acquisition) shall not exceed by more than 10%, and 
not fall short of by more than 20%, the average value of the stock prices (closing auction price for the Commerzbank 
shares in the Xetra-trading system or any comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the three 
trading days preceding the respective acquisition when the shares are acquired through the exchange. 
 
The purchase of own shares by way of the Share Buyback Programme 2024 will be carried out by instructing a credit 
institution, in a way that the credit institution resells the acquired share to Commerzbank AG. It is intended, that 
the credit institution will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares of 
Commerzbank AG independently of and without any influence from Commerzbank AG within the meaning of Art. 4(2) lit. b) 
of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016 ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052"). 
Insofar, Commerzbank AG will not exercise any influence over the credit institution's decisions. 
 
Commerzbank AG will carry out the purchases in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014 as well as the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and on 
the basis of the aforementioned authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank AG on May 13, 2020. The 
credit institution instructed with the purchase of shares of Commerzbank AG has been obligated accordingly by 
Commerzbank AG. 
 
The shares of Commerzbank AG will be purchased at market prices in accordance with the conditions for trading pursuant 
to Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In particular, the shares of Commerzbank AG will not be purchased at 
a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase 
bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. In addition, Commerzbank AG will not purchase on any 
trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is 
carried out. The average daily volume is calculated based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days 
preceding the date of the respective purchase. 
 
To the extent required and legally permissible, the Share Buyback Programme 2024 can be suspended and also resumed at 
any time. 
 
Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Programme 2024 will be adequately disclosed according to 
Art. 2 Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session 
following the date of execution of such transactions. In addition, Commerzbank AG will post on its website 
(www.investor-relations.commerzbank.com) under section "Investor Relations" the transactions disclosed and keep that 
information available for the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure. 
 
 
Contact Investor Relations 
Ute Sandner +49 69 9353 47708 
 
Press contact 
Svea Junge +49 69 9353 45691 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 296437 
EQS News ID:  1811271 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811271&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2024 07:49 ET (12:49 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.