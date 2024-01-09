Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.: Perspective Therapeutics Enters into Strategic Agreements with Lantheus Including Equity Investment, Co-Development Options, and Expansion of Manufacturing Capability

Lantheus will have the option to negotiate an exclusive license to Perspective Therapeutics' Pb212-VMT-a-NET



Lantheus will have the option to co-fund and negotiate an exclusive license for certain early-stage therapeutic candidates targeting prostate cancer using Perspective's lead platform technology

Lantheus agrees to invest up to approximately $33 million in Perspective Therapeutics equity subject to Perspective Therapeutics' completion of a qualifying third-party financing transaction

Perspective Therapeutics agrees to acquire radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey

SEATTLE, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), today announced it entered into strategic agreements with Lantheus Holdings, Inc., the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, and its affiliates (Lantheus) (NASDAQ: LNTH). For an upfront payment of $28 million in cash, Lantheus will obtain an exclusive option to negotiate for an exclusive license to Perspective's [212Pb]VMT-a-NET, a clinical stage alpha therapy developed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, and a right to co-fund the IND-enabling studies for early-stage therapeutic candidates targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and gastrin releasing peptide receptor (GRPR) and, prior to IND filing, a right to negotiate for an exclusive license to such candidates. Lantheus has also agreed to purchase an equity stake of up to 19.9% (56,342,355) shares of Perspective's outstanding shares of common stock for up to approximately $33 million, subject to completion of a qualified third-party financing transaction and certain other closing conditions. Additionally, Perspective has agreed to acquire the assets and associated lease of Lantheus' radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey for an undisclosed price.

Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective, stated, "At Perspective Therapeutics, our goal is to leverage the best isotopes and provide effective therapeutic choices for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. We stand at the forefront of innovation in precision oncology, particularly in the development of lead-based alpha therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. With the strategic acquisition of the Somerset radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility, we will strengthen our operational capabilities by expanding our in-house manufacturing footprint that allows us to advance our leading portfolio of radiotherapies."

"This collaboration with Lantheus, a leader in the radiopharmaceutical space, marks a significant milestone in bringing Perspective's targeted alpha therapies to additional cancer indications, getting us closer to more effective and targeted interventions against cancer," continued Mr. Spoor.

"We are excited to partner with Perspective, which has developed a best-in-class alpha therapy platform for lead-based radiotherapies, and we are particularly encouraged by the early data from VMT-?-NET," said Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. "In addition to Perspective's theranostic approach, their alpha therapies leverage lead-based radioisotopes which potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity. This option agreement potentially enables Lantheus to expand our pipeline with a de-risked alpha particle therapy developed by some of the industries foremost radiopharmaceutical experts."

Under the terms of the option agreement, Lantheus also has a right of first offer and last look protections for any third party merger and acquisition transactions involving Perspective for a twelve-month period. The closing of Perspective's acquisition of the Somerset facility and related assets is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The closing of Lantheus' investment in Perspective is subject to the closing of Perspective's next qualifying third party equity financing totaling at least $50 million (excluding Lantheus' equity investment) and other customary closing conditions and will be consummated substantially concurrently with the closing of Perspective's next third party equity financing. The purchase price per share is also subject to adjustment based on such third party qualifying equity financing.

About VMT-a-NET

VMT-a-NET is a clinical stage targeted alpha particle therapy (TAT) radiopharmaceutical being developed for the treatment and diagnosis of somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors, which are a rare and difficult-to-treat type of cancer. VMT-a-NET incorporates Perspective Therapeutics' proprietary lead-specific chelator (PSC) to bind 203Pb for SPECT imaging, and 212Pb for alpha particle therapy.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-a-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions in the United States. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is a leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

