Neogen Corporation: Neogen Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $229.6 million .

Net loss of $3.5 million ; $(0.02) per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income of $24.9 million ; $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.1 million, at a margin of 24.0%.

Updating full-year outlook.

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the second quarter ended November 30, 2023 .

"This is an exciting time on the journey of integrating the former 3M Food Safety business, as we have made notable recent progress and are approaching several additional milestones," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We initiated the exit of our transition services agreements, successfully completed the initial phases of the integration of two additional product lines and remain on track to exit all transition agreements outside of Petrifilm manufacturing, where supply has remained stable. Beyond the integration progress, our results for the quarter were in line with the expectations we communicated. In our Food Safety segment, order flows have remained stable, with underlying demand reflective of a core growth rate in the low to mid-single-digit range, absent the elevated backlog of open orders. Importantly, we saw solid core growth in Petrifilm, including an acceleration of growth in Asia from the first quarter. In our Animal Safety segment, destocking by distributors continued, but at a moderating rate compared to the first quarter."

Adent continued, "Despite the macro environment remaining challenging, we, encouragingly, are seeing our end markets beginning to show signs of improvement. In Food Safety, inflation appears to be easing and a continuation of this trend is generally expected to result in food production volumes inflecting. In Animal Safety, the destocking has begun to ease as distributor inventories are right-sized. With the greater visibility afforded to us by the first half of the year, however, we believe our end markets are improving at a pace slower than what was originally contemplated in our guidance and we are accordingly updating our outlook. With signs that the most significant external headwinds are stabilizing, we are focused on the value-creation opportunity we believe is ahead of us as we make continued progress on the integration and positioning the business for long-term growth."

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter were $229.6 million, a decrease of 0.2% compared to $230.0 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, declined 0.9%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 0.2% to revenue growth, while foreign currency added 0.5%.

Net loss for the second quarter was $3.5 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $41.8 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The lower net loss was driven primarily by higher transaction fees and integration costs in the prior year, and benefits from product mix, with higher sales of higher margin products. Adjusted Net Income was $24.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Lower Adjusted EBITDA drove the decrease in Adjusted Net Income. On a per-share basis, Adjusted Net Income was lower by $0.04 in the second quarter compared to the prior-year period.

Gross margin was 50.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a gross margin of 48.9% in the same quarter a year ago, with the increase primarily due to favorable impact from product mix.

Second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $55.1 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 24.0%, compared to $64.1 million and a margin of 27.8% in the prior-year period, when operating expenses had not yet been fully added to accommodate the increased size of the Company following the completion of the 3M Food Safety merger.

Food Safety Segment

Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $164.4 million in the second quarter, an increase of 1.9% compared to $161.3 million in the prior year, consisting of 0.7% core growth, 0.3% from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a foreign currency benefit of 0.9%. This core revenue growth was led by the Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, which benefited from new business wins in and increased distributor orders for the Company's pathogen detection products. Within the Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other product category, solid growth in Petrifilm and food quality and nutritional analysis sales was offset by a decline in culture media sales, due primarily to a large, one-time order in the prior-year period. In the Company's Natural Toxins & Allergens product category, growth in allergen test kits was offset by a decline in natural toxin test kits, largely the result of shipment delays.

Animal Safety Segment

Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $65.2 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 5.0% compared to $68.7 million in the prior year, consisting of a 4.7% core revenue decline, a 0.2% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.1%. Within the segment, core growth was led by the Life Sciences product category, a result of increased demand for substrates, and the Veterinary Instruments & Disposables product category, driven by higher sales of detectable needles and syringes. This growth was offset by a decline in the domestic Genomics business, driven primarily by the attrition of a customer as the Company continues to shift its primary strategic focus towards genetic testing for larger production animals. The Animal Care & Other product category also experienced a core revenue decline due largely to lower sales of small-animal supplements and wound-care products.

On a global basis, the Company's Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range, with increased sales in international beef markets offset by the customer attrition in the U.S., a result of the aforementioned strategic shift in focus.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of November 30, 2023, the Company had total cash and investments of $230.3 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million .

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Taking into account year-to-date results and increased visibility into the second half of the year, the Company believes improvements in its primary end markets are likely to happen at a slower pace than originally anticipated. As a result of this view, as well as incremental headwinds related to the strategic shift in focus of the Genomics business, the Company is updating its full-year outlook and now expects revenue to be in the range of $935 million to $955 million, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $230 million to $240 million . The Company continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $130 million, including approximately $100 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company's most recently filed Form 10-K.

NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

November 30,



Six Months Ended

November 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue























Food Safety

$ 164,403



$ 161,343



$ 330,681



$ 225,986

Animal Safety



65,226





68,690





127,935





136,396

Total revenue



229,629





230,033





458,616





362,382

Cost of revenues



112,855





117,494





225,081





187,573

Gross profit



116,774





112,539





233,535





174,809

Operating expenses























Sales & marketing



44,832





36,348





90,615





59,731

Administrative



51,721





77,001





96,842





104,945

Research & development



5,756





6,846





12,478





11,727

Total operating expenses



102,309





120,195





199,935





176,403

Operating income (loss)



14,465





(7,656)





33,600





(1,594)

Other expense



(18,212)





(26,435)





(35,684)





(25,838)

Loss before tax



(3,747)





(34,091)





(2,084)





(27,432)

Income tax



(260)





7,750





(100)





9,200

Net loss

$ (3,487)



$ (41,841)



$ (1,984)



$ (36,632)

Net loss per diluted share

$ (0.02)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.23)

Shares to calculate per share amount



216,410,493





216,134,350





216,359,511





161,689,929



NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts)





November

30, 2023



May 31, 2023

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 205,765



$ 163,240

Marketable securities



24,501





82,329

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,403 and $2,827



150,498





153,253

Inventories, net



160,529





133,812

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



83,080





53,297

Total Current Assets



624,373





585,931

Net Property and Equipment



244,300





198,749

Other Assets











Right of use assets



15,015





11,933

Goodwill



2,137,983





2,137,496

Intangible assets, net



1,564,744





1,605,103

Other non-current assets



16,000





15,220

Total Assets

$ 4,602,415



$ 4,554,432

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Current portion of finance lease

$ 2,569



$ -

Accounts payable



112,184





76,669

Accrued compensation



15,642





25,153

Income tax payable



10,217





6,951

Accrued interest



10,985





11,149

Deferred revenue



4,679





4,616

Other accruals



20,336





20,934

Total Current Liabilities



176,612





145,472

Deferred Income Tax Liability



355,005





353,427

Non-current debt



886,915





885,439

Other non-current liabilities



36,316





35,877

Total Liabilities



1,454,848





1,420,215

Commitments and Contingencies











Equity











Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued

and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.16 par value, 315,000,000 shares authorized, 216,520,296 and 216,245,501 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2023, and May 31, 2023, respectively



34,644





34,599

Additional paid-in capital



2,574,994





2,567,828

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(25,128)





(33,251)

Retained earnings



563,057





565,041

Total Stockholders' Equity



3,147,567





3,134,217

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,602,415



$ 4,554,432



NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Six Months Ended November

30,





2023



2022

Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities











Net loss

$ (1,984)



$ (36,632)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



58,203





32,467

Deferred income taxes



1,178





(1,983)

Share-based compensation



6,150





4,499

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



754





(456)

Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,720





999

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:











Accounts receivable, net



3,633





(44,452)

Inventories, net



(25,929)





6,478

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(29,896)





(37,833)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



34,950





24,103

Interest expense accrual



(164)





13,974

Change in other assets and liabilities



(9,892)





5,967

Net Cash From (For) Operating Activities



38,723





(32,869)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities











Purchases of property, equipment and other non-current intangible assets



(55,046)





(25,102)

Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities



57,828





172,763

Purchases of marketable securities



-





(12,523)

Business acquisitions, net of working capital adjustments and cash acquired



-





38,896

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other



70





606

Net Cash From Investing Activities



2,852





174,640

Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities











Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan shares



1,141





920

Repayment of debt



-





(60,000)

Debt issuance costs paid and other



(389)





(19,276)

Net Cash From (For) Financing Activities



752





(78,356)

Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates on Cash



198





(7,888)

Net Increase In Cash and Cash Equivalents



42,525





55,527

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period



163,240





44,473

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 205,765



$ 100,000



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the first-year impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended

November 30,



Six Months Ended

November 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (3,487)



$ (41,841)



$ (1,984)



$ (36,632)

Provision for income taxes



(260)





7,750





(100)





9,200

Depreciation and amortization



29,469





26,738





58,203





32,467

Interest expense, net



16,169





19,992





32,835





19,024

EBITDA

$ 41,891



$ 12,639



$ 88,954



$ 24,059

Share-based compensation



3,512





2,632





6,150





4,499

FX transaction loss on loan and other revaluation (1)



1,002





5,789





712





5,789

Certain transaction fees and integration costs



4,688





39,132





6,639





52,864

Restructuring (2)



1,856





-





2,415





-

Contingent consideration adjustments



150





-





450





-

ERP expense (3)



2,075





-





2,203





-

Discontinued product line expense



-





-





20





-

Recovery on sale of minority interest



(74)





-





(74)





-

Inventory step-up charge



-





3,859





-





3,859

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 55,100



$ 64,051



$ 107,469



$ 91,070

Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales)



24.0 %



27.8 %



23.4 %



25.1 %





(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Primarily relates to costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (3) Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands, except for per share)





Three Months Ended

November 30,



Six Months Ended

November 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (3,487)



$ (41,841)



$ (1,984)



$ (36,632)

Amort of acquisition-related intangibles



23,094





22,116





46,419





23,957

Share-based compensation



3,512





2,632





6,150





4,499

FX transaction loss on loan and other revaluation (1)



1,002





5,789





712





5,789

Certain transaction fees and integration costs



4,688





39,132





6,639





52,864

Restructuring (2)



1,856





-





2,415





-

Contingent consideration adjustments



150





-





450





-

ERP expense (3)



2,075





-





2,203





-

Discontinued product line expense



-





-





20





-

Recovery on sale of minority interest



(74)





-





(74)





-

Inventory step-up charge



-





3,859





-





3,859

Other adjustments (4)



-





4,350





-





4,350

Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (5)



(7,953)





(4,676)





(14,400)





(9,769)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 24,863



$ 31,361



$ 48,550



$ 48,917

Adjusted Earnings per Share

$ 0.11



$ 0.15



$ 0.22



$ 0.30







(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Primarily relates to costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (3) Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation. (4) Income tax expense associated with transaction costs that were recognized as expenses in prior periods. (5) Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item.





