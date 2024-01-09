Evergreen Podcasts Grows Killer Podcast Network in Acquisition of Disturbed: True Horror Stories Podcast

The Disturbed: True Horror Stories podcast Joins Evergreen's Killer Podcast Network: A Sinister Addition to True Crime Excellence

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) remains aggressive in identifying category-leading content to add to its ever-expanding portfolio, with the acquisition of true-crime stalwart, Disturbed: True Horror Stories (Disturbed). Disturbed will be added to Evergreen's curated collection of true-crime shows, accessible now on the Killer Podcasts network. This strategic move is part of Evergreen's ongoing expansion plans, a well-coordinated effort made with The Podcast Broker.

Disturbed Podcast Cover Art

The Disturbed: True Horror Stories podcast cover art

About working with Evergreen in this strategic business move, Heather Osgood of The Podcast Broker adds, "It's great to be able to connect podcasts that are for sale with buyers like Evergreen. At The Podcast Broker, we love to make strategic connections. We're confident the addition of Disturbed to Evergreen's portfolio is an ideal match to further the reach of both the podcast and the network."

Disturbed: True Horror Stories is not for the faint of heart, offering an exploration into true horror stories sourced from the depths of the internet, providing a raw and unfiltered look into the most terrifying aspects of the human experience. The creator and host, Chad Himmelspach, takes listeners on a journey into the very essence of our worst nightmares.

"I am excited to bring Disturbed to the Evergreen network of shows," states Chad. "This is a great opportunity to allow the show to reach new audiences and an even larger market. Heather at The Podcast Broker made this acquisition a very easy and smooth transition."

As part of this acquisition, Evergreen is committed to propelling the continued growth and success of Disturbed. Through a smart mix of content and marketing strategies, Evergreen Podcasts is not merely growing; it is strategically reshaping the future of podcasting by curating a diverse and engaging community of shows across a family of six podcast networks.

"We cannot wait to get the show integrated into the Evergreen podcast network and continue to grow its passionate fan base," offered Michael C. DeAloia - CEO of Evergreen Podcasts.

Listeners are invited to join the Disturbed community every Thursday for a new set of real encounters. Share your own spine-tingling experiences via voicemail at disturbedpodcast.com/hotline or email mystory@disturbedpodcast.com.

To stay connected with the pulse of Disturbed, follow the podcast on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Press inquiries: If you'd like to interview members from Evergreen Podcasts, The Podcast Broker, or Disturbed, please contact Samantha Maloy at Evergreen Podcasts.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

Contact Information

Samantha Maloy

Director of Marketing

smaloy@evergreenpodcasts.com

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on newswire.com.