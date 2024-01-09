LeapCharger Corporation: LeapCharger Reaches Milestone by Generating Revenue in Q4, Retains New Auditor

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly announces robust financial performance for the fourth quarter ended on November 30, 2023. This is the first time in the Company's history in which it has generated revenue during any reporting period.

The Company's commitment to advancing clean energy technologies has yielded remarkable results, with revenue figures surpassing expectations. LeapCharger continues to solidify its position as a key player in the renewable energy sector, demonstrating the viability and profitability of its cutting-edge solutions. Financial results are expected to be released sometime prior to the end of February 2024, and we expect that the revenue to be reported during the fourth quarter will not be insignificant.

In addition to the expected positive financial report, LeapCharger is also pleased to announce Victor Mokuolu, CPA PLLC as the Company's new auditor. Mr. Mokuolu, based in Houston, Texas, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in financial auditing, business strategies, tax planning and mergers and acquisitions, further enhancing the company's commitment to transparency and accountability.

"We are thrilled to share the news of our successful fourth quarter, a quarter that reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. By generating revenue during Q4, we have met one of our stated goals of our recently updated mission statement," stated Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. "Further, the addition of Victor Mokuolu as our PCAOB registered independent auditor only serves to strengthen our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial integrity.

"We expect fully audited financial results to be released prior to the end of February 2024. LeapCharger looks forward to building on this positive momentum, driving innovation in sustainable energy solutions, and delivering value to its shareholders by continuing to meet each of our self-declared goals for 2024," concluded Vijayakumar.

Additional information and updates on regarding our financial statements will be released as they become available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company's technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets ("OTCM") and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger's periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

