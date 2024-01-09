SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that based on preliminary results, the Company expects fourth quarter 2023 revenue to be at or above the midpoint of the guidance range of $23 to $25 million previously provided on November 9, 2023.

"Ouster ended the year on a high note, and I am pleased to announce that we expect our fourth quarter revenues to be in the upper half of guidance. The Ouster team is delivering on its strategy of enabling autonomous solutions across a wide range of use cases such as industrial, robotaxi, mapping, and smart city. We see continued momentum as the value proposition and performance of our product portfolio resonates with our customers," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

The Company expects to report Q4 2023 earnings results in March 2024.

