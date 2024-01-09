FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter: Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Net Change from Q4 FY22 Revenue ($M) $ 14,407.3 $ 16,248.0 (11.3 ) % Non-GAAP gross billings ($M)(1) $ 19,744.4 $ 20,913.0 (5.6 ) % Gross profit ($M) $ 1,018.6 $ 1,059.7 (3.9 ) % Non-GAAP gross profit ($M)(1) $ 1,018.6 $ 1,077.4 (5.5 ) % Gross margin 7.07 % 6.52 % 55 bps Non-GAAP gross margin(1) 7.07 % 6.63 % 44 bps Operating income ($M) $ 286.8 $ 334.2 (14.2 ) % Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $ 426.6 $ 495.6 (13.9 ) % Operating margin 1.99 % 2.06 % (7) bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.96 % 3.05 % (9) bps Net income ($M) $ 187.5 $ 221.2 (15.2 ) % Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1) $ 285.6 $ 329.8 (13.4 ) % Diluted EPS $ 2.06 $ 2.31 (10.8 ) % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 3.13 $ 3.44 (9.0 ) %

"Excellent broad-based execution by our team, coupled with continued progress on our margin-accretive strategic initiatives enabled a strong close to the fiscal year," said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. "We successfully navigated a challenging market environment in fiscal year 2023, generating robust free cash flow(1) of $1.3 billion and returning $751 million to shareholders. We are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities we expect in 2024, as the IT spending environment is anticipated to rebound."

Consolidated Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue was $14.4 billion, compared to $16.2 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, representing a decrease of 11.3%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 13.3% compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The revenue change was primarily driven by a decline in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio as the industry continued to see post-pandemic declines in demand for PC ecosystem products. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter by approximately 6%.

basis, revenue decreased by 13.3% compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The revenue change was primarily driven by a decline in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio as the industry continued to see post-pandemic declines in demand for PC ecosystem products. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter by approximately 6%. Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $19.7 billion, compared to $20.9 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

were $19.7 billion, compared to $20.9 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Gross profit was $1,019 million, compared to $1,060 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit (1) was $1,019 million, compared to $1,077 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

was $1,019 million, compared to $1,077 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Gross margin was 7.1%, compared to 6.5% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 7.1%, compared to 6.6% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The presentation of additional revenues on a net basis positively impacted our gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin (1) by approximately 43 basis points.

was 7.1%, compared to 6.6% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The presentation of additional revenues on a net basis positively impacted our gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin by approximately 43 basis points. Operating income was $287 million, compared to $334 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $427 million, compared to $496 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

was $427 million, compared to $496 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Operating margin was 2.0%, compared to 2.1% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.0%, compared to 3.1% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

was 3.0%, compared to 3.1% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Diluted EPS was $2.06, compared to $2.31 in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) was $3.13, compared to $3.44 in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, and exceeding the high end of the prior guidance range by $0.23.

was $3.13, compared to $3.44 in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, and exceeding the high end of the prior guidance range by $0.23. Cash provided by operations of $211 million, and free cash flow (1) of $168 million.

of $168 million. We returned $374 million to shareholders in the form of $343 million of share repurchases and $31 million of dividends.

Regional Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Americas: Revenue was $8.4 billion, compared to $10.0 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, representing a decrease of 16.8% on both a GAAP basis and a constant currency (1) basis. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter by approximately 9%. Operating income was $177 million, compared to $222 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $278 million, compared to $324 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Operating margin was 2.1%, compared to 2.2% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.3%, compared to 3.2% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

Europe: Revenue was $5.2 billion, compared to $5.4 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, representing a decrease of 3.0%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 9.0% compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter by approximately 4% Operating income was $79 million, compared to $77 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $117 million, compared to $135 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Operating margin was 1.5%, compared to 1.4% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.2%, compared to 2.5% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

Asia-Pacific and Japan: Revenue was $838 million, compared to $834 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, representing an increase of 0.5%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 1.3% compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Operating income was $31 million, compared to $35 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $32 million, compared to $37 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Operating margin was 3.7%, compared to 4.2% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.9%, compared to 4.5% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.



Consolidated Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023: FY23 FY22 Net Change from FY22 Revenue ($M) $ 57,555.4 $ 62,343.8 (7.7 ) % Non-GAAP gross billings ($M)(1) $ 77,246.1 $ 80,633.2 (4.2 ) % Gross profit ($M) $ 3,956.8 $ 3,900.2 1.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit ($M)(1) $ 3,971.9 $ 3,996.3 (0.6 ) % Gross margin 6.87 % 6.26 % 61 bps Non-GAAP gross margin(1) 6.90 % 6.41 % 49 bps Operating income ($M) $ 1,078.0 $ 1,050.9 2.6 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $ 1,642.3 $ 1,724.0 (4.7 ) % Operating margin 1.87 % 1.69 % 18 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.85 % 2.77 % 8 bps Net income ($M) $ 626.9 $ 651.3 (3.8 ) % Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1) $ 1,053.6 $ 1,147.9 (8.2 ) % Diluted EPS $ 6.70 $ 6.77 (1.0 ) % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 11.26 $ 11.94 (5.7 ) %

Consolidated Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Revenue was $57.6 billion, compared to $62.3 billion in the prior fiscal year, representing a decrease of 7.7%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 7.5%, compared to the prior fiscal year. The revenue change was driven primarily by a decline in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio as the industry experienced a post-pandemic decline in demand for PC ecosystem products. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal year by approximately 4%.

basis, revenue decreased by 7.5%, compared to the prior fiscal year. The revenue change was driven primarily by a decline in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio as the industry experienced a post-pandemic decline in demand for PC ecosystem products. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal year by approximately 4%. Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $77.2 billion, compared to $80.6 billion in the prior fiscal year.

were $77.2 billion, compared to $80.6 billion in the prior fiscal year. Gross profit was $4.0 billion, compared to $3.9 billion in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross profit (1) was $4.0 billion in both the current and prior fiscal year.

was $4.0 billion in both the current and prior fiscal year. Gross margin was 6.9%, compared to 6.3% in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 6.9%, compared to 6.4% in the prior fiscal year.

was 6.9%, compared to 6.4% in the prior fiscal year. Operating income was $1,078 million, compared to $1,051 million in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $1.6 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in the prior fiscal year.

was $1.6 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 1.9%, compared to 1.7% in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.9%, compared to 2.8% in the prior fiscal year.

was 2.9%, compared to 2.8% in the prior fiscal year. Diluted EPS was $6.70, compared to $6.77 in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) was $11.26, compared to $11.94 in the prior fiscal year.

was $11.26, compared to $11.94 in the prior fiscal year. Cash provided by operations of $1.4 billion, and free cash flow (1) of $1.3 billion.

of $1.3 billion. We returned $751 million to shareholders in the form of $621 million of share repurchases and $130 million of dividends.

Regional Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Americas: Revenue was $34.6 billion, compared to $38.8 billion in the prior fiscal year, representing a decrease of 10.9%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 10.5% compared to the prior fiscal year. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal year by approximately 5%. Operating income was $737 million, compared to $734 million in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $1,108 million, compared to $1,141 million in the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 2.1%, compared to 1.9% in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.2%, compared to 2.9% in the prior fiscal year.

Europe: Revenue was $19.4 billion, compared to $20.3 billion in the prior fiscal year, representing a decrease of 4.3%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 5.1% compared to the prior fiscal year. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis due to changes in product mix, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal year by approximately 4%. Operating income was $236 million, compared to $227 million in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $422 million, compared to $481 million in the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 1.2%, compared to 1.1% in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.2%, compared to 2.4% in the prior fiscal year.

Asia-Pacific and Japan: Revenue was $3.6 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 9.1%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 12.7% compared to the prior fiscal year. Operating income was $105 million, compared to $90 million in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $113 million, compared to $102 million in the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 3.0%, compared to 2.7% in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.2%, compared to 3.1% in the prior fiscal year.



Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Outlook

The following statements are based on TD SYNNEX's current expectations for the fiscal 2024 first quarter. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Non-GAAP gross billings(1) include the impact of costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts, and the remaining non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon.

Q1 2024 Outlook Revenue $14.0 - $14.7 billion Non-GAAP gross billings(1) $19.0 - $20.0 billion Net income $147 - $192 million Non-GAAP net income(1) $232 - $277 million Diluted earnings per share $1.65 - $2.15 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $2.60 - $3.10 Estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares 88.4 million

Dividend

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, which represents a 14% increase as compared to the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on January 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

TD SYNNEX will host a conference call today to discuss the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter results at 6:00 AM (PT)/9:00 AM (ET).

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.tdsynnex.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Fremont, California, and Clearwater, Florida, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service.

TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, TD SYNNEX refers to revenues on a constant currency basis which adjusts for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our performance. Financial results adjusted for constant currency are calculated by translating current period activity using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross billings, which adjusts revenues to exclude costs related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts. Non-GAAP gross billings are a useful non-GAAP metric in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in internally managing our operations. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin which exclude purchase accounting adjustments. TD SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, legal settlements and other litigation, net, the related tax effects thereon and an income tax capital loss carryback benefit. Further, the Company uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes other income (expense), net, acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, share-based compensation expense and purchase accounting adjustments. In prior periods, TD SYNNEX has excluded other items relevant to those periods for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, which are expensed as incurred, primarily represent professional services costs for legal, banking, consulting and advisory services, severance and other personnel-related costs, share-based compensation expense and debt extinguishment fees that are incurred in connection with acquisition, integration, restructuring, and divestiture activities. From time to time, this category may also include transaction-related gains/losses on divestitures/spin-off of businesses, costs related to long-lived assets including impairment charges and accelerated depreciation and amortization expense due to changes in asset useful lives, as well as various other costs associated with the acquisition or divestiture.

TD SYNNEX's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of finite-lived intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships and vendor lists. Finite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's Statements of Operations. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of equity awards to employees and non-employee members of the Company's Board of Directors based on the estimated fair value of those awards. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees, the fair value of the share-based awards may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards and the expense can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Given the variety and timing of awards and the subjective assumptions that are necessary when calculating share-based compensation expense, TD SYNNEX believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Purchase accounting adjustments are primarily related to the impact of recognizing the acquired vendor and customer liabilities related to the merger with Tech Data at fair value. These adjustments benefited our non-GAAP operating income through the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023 based on historical settlement patterns with our vendors and in accordance with the timing defined in our policy for releasing vendor and customer liabilities we deem remote to be paid.

Legal settlements and other litigation, net includes a benefit recorded in other income (expense), net during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 resulting from a decrease in our accrual for a legal matter in France.

In connection with the merger with Tech Data, the Company restructured its foreign financing structure, as well as select legal entities in anticipation of legally integrating legacy Tech Data and SYNNEX foreign operations. In addition to the treasury efficiencies, these restructurings resulted in a one-time domestic capital loss which would offset certain domestic capital gains when carried back under United States tax law, resulting in an income tax capital loss carryback benefit.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings and equity, net of cash. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments from operating income and by excluding the cumulative tax effected impact of current and prior period non-GAAP adjustments on equity.

TD SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. TD SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, TD SYNNEX believes it is an additional useful measure of cash flows since purchases of property and equipment are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing TD SYNNEX's liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations as it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, TD SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

TD SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of TD SYNNEX's operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze TD SYNNEX's base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with TD SYNNEX's Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX's GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding TD SYNNEX that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from TD SYNNEX expectations as a result of a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategy, demand, plans and positioning, capital allocation, as well as guidance related to the first quarter of 2024. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which TD SYNNEX is unable to predict or control, that may cause TD SYNNEX actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us; the ability to retain key personnel; general economic and political conditions; continued or increased weakness in information technology spending; seasonality; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; the timing and amount of returns to our shareholders via repurchases of our common stock and dividends; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; increased inflation; increased risk in the banking system; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any incidents of theft; the declaration, timing and payment of dividends, and the Board's reassessment thereof; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to TD SYNNEX as of the date of this release, and TD SYNNEX assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release unless otherwise required by law.

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX CORPORATION. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) (Unaudited) November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,033,776 $ 522,604 Accounts receivable, net 10,297,814 9,420,999 Receivables from vendors, net 964,334 819,135 Inventories 7,146,274 9,066,620 Other current assets 642,238 671,507 Total current assets 20,084,436 20,500,865 Property and equipment, net 450,024 421,064 Goodwill 3,904,170 3,803,850 Intangible assets, net 4,244,314 4,422,877 Other assets, net 729,870 585,342 Total assets $ 29,412,814 $ 29,733,998 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Borrowings, current $ 983,585 $ 268,128 Accounts payable 13,347,281 13,988,980 Other accrued liabilities 2,407,896 2,171,613 Total current liabilities 16,738,762 16,428,721 Long-term borrowings 3,099,193 3,835,665 Other long-term liabilities 498,656 501,856 Deferred tax liabilities 893,021 942,250 Total liabilities 21,229,632 21,708,492 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 99,012 and 98,696 shares issued as of November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively 99 99 Additional paid-in capital 7,435,274 7,374,100 Treasury stock, 10,343 and 4,049 shares as of November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively (949,714 ) (337,217 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (507,248 ) (719,710 ) Retained earnings 2,204,771 1,708,234 Total stockholders' equity 8,183,182 8,025,506 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,412,814 $ 29,733,998

TD SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Revenue $ 14,407,306 $ 16,247,957 $ 57,555,416 $ 62,343,810 Cost of revenue (13,388,727 ) (15,188,238 ) (53,598,587 ) (58,443,611 ) Gross profit 1,018,579 1,059,719 3,956,829 3,900,199 Selling, general and administrative expenses (685,187 ) (675,504 ) (2,672,562 ) (2,627,007 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (46,638 ) (50,053 ) (206,235 ) (222,319 ) Operating income 286,754 334,162 1,078,032 1,050,873 Interest expense and finance charges, net (66,130 ) (80,148 ) (288,318 ) (222,578 ) Other income (expense), net 6,485 11,210 (206 ) (1,165 ) Income before income taxes 227,109 265,224 789,508 827,130 Provision for income taxes (39,567 ) (43,993 ) (162,597 ) (175,823 ) Net income $ 187,542 $ 221,231 $ 626,911 $ 651,307 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.06 $ 2.31 $ 6.72 $ 6.79 Diluted $ 2.06 $ 2.31 $ 6.70 $ 6.77 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 90,077 94,839 92,572 95,225 Diluted 90,371 95,102 92,853 95,509

TD SYNNEX Corporation Regional Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter (Currency in millions) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Net Change from Q4 FY22 Americas Revenue $ 8,356.2 $ 10,039.1 (16.8 ) % Operating income $ 177.2 $ 222.3 (20.3 ) % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 277.6 $ 323.7 (14.2 ) % Operating margin 2.12 % 2.21 % (9) bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.32 % 3.22 % 10 bps Europe Revenue $ 5,212.8 $ 5,375.0 (3.0 ) % Operating income $ 78.7 $ 77.1 2.1 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 116.6 $ 134.6 (13.4 ) % Operating margin 1.51 % 1.44 % 7 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.24 % 2.50 % (26) bps Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 838.3 $ 833.8 0.5 % Operating income $ 30.8 $ 34.7 (11.2 ) % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 32.3 $ 37.3 (13.4 ) % Operating margin 3.68 % 4.17 % (49) bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.86 % 4.47 % (61) bps (1) A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX's GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Regional Financial Highlights - Fiscal Year 2023 (Currency in millions) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) FY23 FY22 Net Change from FY22 Americas Revenue $ 34,573.9 $ 38,791.1 (10.9 ) % Operating income $ 736.6 $ 734.1 0.3 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 1,108.0 $ 1,141.4 (2.9 ) % Operating margin 2.13 % 1.89 % 24 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.20 % 2.94 % 26 bps Europe Revenue $ 19,422.3 $ 20,289.2 (4.3 ) % Operating income $ 236.5 $ 227.2 4.1 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 421.6 $ 480.6 (12.3 ) % Operating margin 1.22 % 1.12 % 10 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.17 % 2.37 % (20) bps Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 3,559.3 $ 3,263.5 9.1 % Operating income $ 105.0 $ 89.5 17.3 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 112.8 $ 102.1 10.5 % Operating margin 2.95 % 2.74 % 21 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.17 % 3.13 % 4 bps (1) A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX's GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Revenue in constant currency Consolidated Revenue $ 14,407,306 $ 16,247,957 $ 57,555,416 $ 62,343,810 Impact of changes in foreign currencies (315,531 ) - 99,152 - Revenue in constant currency $ 14,091,775 $ 16,247,957 $ 57,654,568 $ 62,343,810 Americas Revenue $ 8,356,228 $ 10,039,117 $ 34,573,859 $ 38,791,102 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 823 - 148,146 - Revenue in constant currency $ 8,357,051 $ 10,039,117 $ 34,722,005 $ 38,791,102 Europe Revenue $ 5,212,809 $ 5,375,015 $ 19,422,297 $ 20,289,211 Impact of changes in foreign currencies (323,153 ) - (168,747 ) - Revenue in constant currency $ 4,889,656 $ 5,375,015 $ 19,253,550 $ 20,289,211 Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 838,269 $ 833,825 $ 3,559,260 $ 3,263,497 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 6,799 - 119,753 - Revenue in constant currency $ 845,068 $ 833,825 $ 3,679,013 $ 3,263,497

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP gross billings Revenue $ 14,407,306 $ 16,247,957 $ 57,555,416 $ 62,343,810 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 5,337,057 4,665,011 19,690,672 18,289,369 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 19,744,363 $ 20,912,968 $ 77,246,088 $ 80,633,179

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin Revenue $ 14,407,306 $ 16,247,957 $ 57,555,416 $ 62,343,810 Gross profit $ 1,018,579 $ 1,059,719 $ 3,956,829 $ 3,900,199 Purchase accounting adjustments - 17,720 15,047 96,128 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,018,579 $ 1,077,439 $ 3,971,876 $ 3,996,327 Gross margin 7.07 % 6.52 % 6.87 % 6.26 % Non-GAAP gross margin 7.07 % 6.63 % 6.90 % 6.41 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 731,825 $ 725,557 $ 2,878,797 $ 2,849,326 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 46,638 50,053 206,235 222,319 Amortization of intangibles 73,166 75,080 293,737 299,162 Share-based compensation 20,021 18,563 49,273 38,994 Purchase accounting adjustments - - - 16,564 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 592,000 $ 581,861 $ 2,329,552 $ 2,272,287

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin - Consolidated Revenue $ 14,407,306 $ 16,247,957 $ 57,555,416 $ 62,343,810 Operating income $ 286,754 $ 334,162 $ 1,078,032 $ 1,050,873 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 46,638 50,053 206,235 222,319 Amortization of intangibles 73,166 75,080 293,737 299,162 Share-based compensation 20,021 18,563 49,273 38,994 Purchase accounting adjustments - 17,720 15,047 112,691 Non-GAAP operating income $ 426,579 $ 495,578 $ 1,642,324 $ 1,724,039 Operating margin 1.99 % 2.06 % 1.87 % 1.69 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.96 % 3.05 % 2.85 % 2.77 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin - Americas Revenue $ 8,356,228 $ 10,039,117 $ 34,573,859 $ 38,791,102 Operating income $ 177,235 $ 222,290 $ 736,605 $ 734,103 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 43,163 34,091 165,845 137,055 Amortization of intangibles 42,336 44,752 169,569 175,371 Share-based compensation 14,879 13,591 35,955 29,717 Purchase accounting adjustments - 8,985 - 65,117 Non-GAAP operating income $ 277,613 $ 323,709 $ 1,107,974 $ 1,141,363 Operating margin 2.12 % 2.21 % 2.13 % 1.89 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3.32 % 3.22 % 3.20 % 2.94 %

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin - Europe Revenue $ 5,212,809 $ 5,375,015 $ 19,422,297 $ 20,289,211 Operating income $ 78,684 $ 77,132 $ 236,477 $ 227,249 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 3,341 14,522 37,091 76,634 Amortization of intangibles 30,211 29,677 121,680 121,220 Share-based compensation 4,404 4,540 11,255 7,906 Purchase accounting adjustments - 8,735 15,047 47,574 Non-GAAP operating income $ 116,640 $ 134,606 $ 421,550 $ 480,583 Operating margin 1.51 % 1.44 % 1.22 % 1.12 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.24 % 2.50 % 2.17 % 2.37 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin - Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 838,269 $ 833,825 $ 3,559,260 $ 3,263,497 Operating income $ 30,835 $ 34,740 $ 104,950 $ 89,521 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 134 1,440 3,299 8,630 Amortization of intangibles 619 651 2,488 2,571 Share-based compensation 738 432 2,063 1,371 Non-GAAP operating income $ 32,326 $ 37,263 $ 112,800 $ 102,093 Operating margin 3.68 % 4.17 % 2.95 % 2.74 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3.86 % 4.47 % 3.17 % 3.13 %

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 187,542 $ 221,231 $ 626,911 $ 651,307 Interest expense and finance charges, net 66,130 80,148 288,318 222,578 Provision for income taxes 39,567 43,993 162,597 175,823 Depreciation(1) 30,232 31,643 124,578 164,203 Amortization of intangibles 73,166 75,080 293,737 299,162 EBITDA $ 396,637 $ 452,095 $ 1,496,141 $ 1,513,073 Other (income) expense, net (6,485 ) (11,210 ) 206 1,165 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 45,511 42,963 188,871 157,965 Share-based compensation 20,021 18,563 49,273 38,994 Purchase accounting adjustments - 17,720 15,047 112,691 Adjusted EBITDA $ 455,684 $ 520,131 $ 1,749,538 $ 1,823,888 (1) Includes depreciation recorded in acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS(1) Net income $ 187,542 $ 221,231 $ 626,911 $ 651,307 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 47,139 52,317 213,585 231,008 Amortization of intangibles 73,166 75,080 293,737 299,162 Share-based compensation 20,021 18,563 49,273 38,994 Purchase accounting adjustments - 17,720 15,047 112,691 Legal settlements and other litigation, net - (10,792 ) - (10,792 ) Income taxes related to the above (42,294 ) (44,302 ) (144,994 ) (166,129 ) Income tax capital loss carryback benefit - - - (8,299 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 285,574 $ 329,817 $ 1,053,559 $ 1,147,942 Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.06 $ 2.31 $ 6.70 $ 6.77 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 0.52 0.55 2.28 2.40 Amortization of intangibles 0.79 0.78 3.14 3.11 Share-based compensation 0.22 0.19 0.53 0.41 Purchase accounting adjustments - 0.18 0.16 1.17 Legal settlements and other litigation, net - (0.11 ) - (0.11 ) Income taxes related to the above (0.46 ) (0.46 ) (1.55 ) (1.73 ) Income tax capital loss carryback benefit - - - (0.09 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 3.13 $ 3.44 $ 11.26 $ 11.94 (1) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.9% and 0.8% of net income for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2023, respectively, and was approximately 0.8% and 0.7% of net income for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2022, respectively.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Currency in thousands) November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 210,668 $ 302,189 $ 1,407,373 $ (49,604 ) Purchases of property and equipment (42,590 ) (38,527 ) (150,007 ) (117,049 ) Free cash flow $ 168,078 $ 263,662 $ 1,257,366 $ (166,653 )

Forecast Three Months Ending February 29, 2024 (Currency in millions, except per share amounts) Low High Net income $ 147 $ 192 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 18 18 Amortization of intangibles 75 75 Share-based compensation 17 17 Income taxes related to the above (25 ) (25 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 232 $ 277 Diluted EPS(1) $ 1.65 $ 2.15 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 0.20 0.20 Amortization of intangibles 0.84 0.84 Share-based compensation 0.19 0.19 Income taxes related to the above (0.28 ) (0.28 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 2.60 $ 3.10 (1) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.9% of the forecast net income for the three months ending February 29, 2024.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Forecast Three Months Ending (Currency in billions) February 29, 2024 Non-GAAP gross billings Low High Revenue $ 14.0 $ 14.7 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 5.0 5.3 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 19.0 $ 20.0

TD SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 ROIC Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 1,078,032 $ 1,050,873 Income taxes on operating income(1) (222,018 ) (223,384 ) Operating income after taxes $ 856,014 $ 827,489 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average) $ 11,510,953 $ 11,668,007 ROIC 7.4 % 7.1 % Adjusted ROIC Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 1,642,324 $ 1,724,039 Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income(1) (371,130 ) (403,050 ) Non-GAAP operating income after taxes $ 1,271,194 $ 1,320,989 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average) $ 11,510,953 $ 11,668,007 Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average) 1,068,366 620,266 Total non-GAAP invested capital (last five quarters average) $ 12,579,319 $ 12,288,272 Adjusted ROIC 10.1 % 10.7 % (1) Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics Cash Conversion Cycle (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Days sales outstanding Revenue (a) $ 14,407,306 $ 16,247,957 Accounts receivable, net (b) 10,297,814 9,420,999 Days sales outstanding (c) = ((b)/(a))*the number of days during the period 65 53 Days inventory outstanding Cost of revenue (d) $ 13,388,727 $ 15,188,238 Inventories (e) 7,146,274 9,066,620 Days inventory outstanding (f) = ((e)/(d))*the number of days during the period 49 54 Days payable outstanding Cost of revenue (g) $ 13,388,727 $ 15,188,238 Accounts payable (h) 13,347,281 13,988,980 Days payable outstanding (i) = ((h)/(g))*the number of days during the period 91 84 Cash conversion cycle (j) = (c)+(f)-(i) 23 23

