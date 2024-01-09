Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings 2022 Sustainability Report: Working Together

Purpose: Invests in the health and well-being of employees and a more diverse workforce.

Our people are our most valuable asset. Our culture and success are built upon the individual differences, knowledge and unique talents that our employees bring to the workplace. We recognize that the physical and mental well-being of our workforce influences many business success factors, including employee retention, innovation and collaboration.

That is why we are committed to helping our employees create a proper work-life balance and feel recognized and valued at work. In 2022, our facilities around the world implemented several initiatives to emphasize the importance of self-care and care for others.

Other activities that support employee well-being include family days, cook-out events and health fairs to communicate employee appreciation and boost engagement.

Our Wantage, U.K. site held the Company's first Mental Health & Well-being Day. Organized by the site's Mental Health Working Group, which was established in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the event addressed topics such as healthy eating, weight management, anxiety and depression, financial wellness and more. The new team includes Mental Health First Aiders, a group of Crown peers trained to offer confidential advice and access to resources for employees who may be struggling with their mental health. Year-round activities organized by the team include webinars, mental health awareness talks for managers and employees, increasing awareness for the Company's Employee Assistance Program, and collating and publishing mental health resources on our Intranet.

Crown plants in Kankakee, Illinois (U.S.) and Toledo, Ohio (U.S.) ran voluntary weight loss competitions to promote health and well-being. The participants from the Toledo facility lost an astounding total of 30% body weight.

The family day at our facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky (U.S.) included a visit to Bowling Green Ballpark to watch the Minor League Baseball team, the Hot Rods, play, while the Martinsville, Virginia (U.S.) team organized its event in partnership with the local NASCAR racetrack.

In Custines, France, a family day was built around fairground attractions, and the team also utilized the opportunity to communicate about metal packaging recycling. A specially designed aluminum can with an augmented reality experience was featured to make recycling fun and engaging for attendees.

In Focus: Diversity & Inclusion

Crown strives to reflect the society we serve. We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment where people can unleash their full potential and creativity. By engaging with us for the long term, our employees are the living representation of our culture and our ambitions. They are building our sustainable future. Together, we work to have a positive impact on the communities we serve and extend our employer brand far and wide. We are proud of our early accomplishments and determined to achieve the goals we set for ourselves when building our Twentyby30 sustainability program.

Our ambitions remain unchanged, and we continue to follow our journey based on the following goals:

Creating awareness for D&I and creating best practices

Becoming the employer of choice

Ensuring D&I remains a highly visible part of our overall corporate strategy

Building positive workplaces where D&I is "business as usual"

Throughout the year, we take steps to educate, inform and support an environment in which all employees feel welcome and heard and can perform their best work. This includes:

Hosting workshops and training across divisions to address unconscious bias, the gender gap and other topics through safe and open dialogue

Recognizing D&I best practices that are implemented in our facilities

Updating our recruitment and onboarding processes, including developing regional approaches to attract and develop talents among minorities and women

Reviewing all current policies, practices and procedures to identify gaps and issue new guidance as needed

Promoting a positive work environment, free from harassment and bullying in all our locations

Establishing D&I Committees in each of the Company's divisions

