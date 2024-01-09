Anzeige
09.01.2024
Leading Brands Discuss How To Adapt to an Evolving Sustainability and Social Impact Landscape at Network Effect: Columbus

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / 3BL

3BL has traveled from city to city, bringing today's most influential corporate leaders and practitioners together for a morning of critical dialogue addressing a spectrum of sustainability and social impact issues with our Network Effect series.

To kick off the year we invite you to join us for Network Effect: Columbus on February 7th from 9 to 11:30 a.m. as we sit down with leading brands including Bath & Body Works, Pinterest, The Nature Conservancy, White Castle and more.

Take a peek at what's on the agenda:

Powering Change: Strategies for Decarbonization & Corporate Evolution

Discover the innovations that are driving decarbonization efforts and how companies are transforming their operations for a more sustainable future.

Fostering Resilient & Sustainable Supply Chains

Explore the power of corporate NGO partnerships, the implications of recent Ohio legislation, and more.

Drivers for Robust DEI & ESG Commitments in 2024

Gain insight into balancing corporate values, fostering an inclusive culture, and driving meaningful change in today's complex socio-political landscape.

Be part of the conversation and register today at no cost.

