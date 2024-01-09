

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in the month of November.



The report said the trade deficit narrowed to $63.2 billion in November from a revised $64.5 billion in October. Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $65.0 billion from the $64.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The unexpectedly smaller trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 1.9 percent to $316.9 billion, while the value of export slumped by 1.9 percent to $253.7 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX