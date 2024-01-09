North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce 10 executive promotions. These individuals are recognized and elevated for their continued leadership, development and commitment to driving impact for clients.

Two individuals were promoted to the role of vice president, including:

Mark Daniel, vice president (VP) Technology and Data Analytics, based in Atlanta

Cliff Stephens, VP Technology and Data Analytics, based in Atlanta

Additionally, eight individuals were promoted to the role of associate vice president, including:

Tom Brim, associate vice president (AVP) Energy Utilities, based in Portland

Gregg Dunning, AVP Project and Program Management, based in Atlanta

Andy Faulkner, AVP Project and Program Management, based in London

Nicolle Field, AVP Public Sector, Health and Human Services, based in Charlotte

Rachael Pickup, AVP Public Sector, based in London

Alex Rattray, AVP EMEA executive, based in London

Amy Turnquist, AVP Life Sciences, based in Philadelphia

Andrew Watson, AVP Transformation Services, based in Houston

"At North Highland, we help clients build the organizational capability and competency required to drive future growth, and these individuals have proven that they can not only do this for our clients but also exceed our own expectations for driving future growth within the firm," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "Congratulations to each of these stand-out leaders whose contributions have made and continue to make a lasting impression on the firm through their dedication and expertise."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services powered by data and digital expertise build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

