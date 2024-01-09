PIX Moving: Experience the Future of Urban Mobility With Robobus at CES 2024

Combining cutting-edge technology, autonomous driving capabilities, and a transformative vision, Robobus offers a glimpse into the future of transportation. Through the integration of AI-based generative design chassis platforms and dieless forming technology, Robobus achieves remarkable cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive solution for smart transportation providers. PIX Moving and TIER IV invite you to witness the unveiling of Robobus at CES and join them on this exciting journey as they reshape the future of mobility.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / In June 2023, TIER IV and PIX Moving entered into partnership through "fanfare", an innovative solution designed to accelerate the production of AD-enabled electric vehicles. This solution offers white-label EV models, empowering customers to commercialize these vehicles under their own brand names and efficiently incorporate AD features, further boosting the autonomous mobility ecosystem worldwide.

Robobus at CES 2024

Combining cutting-edge technology, autonomous driving capabilities, and a transformative vision, Robobus offers a glimpse into the future of transportation at CES 2024

Based in Japan, TIER IV is a pioneering company in autonomous driving technology, dedicated to reimagining intelligent vehicles. With a strong focus on safety, innovation, and open-source software, TIER IV aims to empower people and revolutionize the way people live and interact with transportation. As the pioneering force behind Autoware, the world's largest open-source AD project, TIER IV aims to make the autonomous technology accessible to all.

PIX Moving is committed to developing and manufacturing urban mobility vehicles to drive the next-gen smart mobility ecosystem. So far PIX Moving has produced a wide range of smart vehicles including autonomous shuttle Robobus, on-demand Moving Space and electric mini EVs, ultimately realizing the two-way mobility and interaction between "human" and "space".

With complementary strength from each side, PIX Moving joined "fanfare" and partnered with TIER IV to supply the white-label autonomous driving Robobus for the Japanese market. The autonomous driving industry is experiencing significant growth and evolving trends worldwide for the past 10 years. "The Japanese Government is at the forefront of the Level 4*1 AD initiative, with a goal to deploy Level 4 AD services in at least 50 regions by 2025 and 100 regions by 2027 in Japan. The Fanfare solution initiated by TIER IV is aiming to solve the challenges in procuring affordable EVs certified for Level 4 AD services for meeting the high demand in Japan." -from TIER IV press release

Now TIER IV and PIX Moving are taking their "fanfare" collaboration to the next level and expanding its scope by presenting the Robobus at CES 2024. In an era of rapid technological advancements and the quest for sustainable transportation solutions, Robobus stands out as a game-changer. This collaboration between PIX Moving and TIER IV brings together the expertise of two innovative companies to supply white-label driverless buses that are set to revolutionize urban mobility.

Besides transporting people, Robobbus also redefines vehicles as "Moving Spaces". With customizable interiors, RoboBus can transform into meeting rooms, personal libraries, gyms, or even cafés, catering to diverse needs and preferences. This versatility opens up new possibilities for businesses and individuals alike, fostering a unique and personalized mobility experience.

As CES 2024 approaches, the excitement surrounding Robobus continues to build. PIX Moving and TIER IV invite industry professionals, tech enthusiasts, and innovators to experience the future of urban mobility firsthand and to witness the unveiling of Robobus at CES as they reshape the future of mobility.

Visit the TIER IV booth #6658 West Hall as it kindles more innovative sparks of intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving technology worldwide in joint efforts with PIX.

