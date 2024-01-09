Avidia Bank Announces Spark Benefits in Partnership with Lynx, Offering Enhanced Financial Solutions with Expanded Capabilities Beyond HSAs

Spark Benefits introduces expanded health finance solutions, including lifestyle and notional accounts, to continue to cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

HUDSON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Avidia Bank , a $2.5 billion mutual community bank dedicated to providing communities with robust financial solutions and top-notch customer service, proudly releases Spark Benefits , a solution designed to redefine the landscape of financial benefit accounts by consolidating diverse consumer account offerings into a unified platform.

This innovative initiative is a strategic partnership with Lynx , an API-first fintech platform for finance and healthcare that unlocks end-to-end solutions to administer the broadest selection of healthcare financial accounts. The launch of Spark Benefits provides an enhanced solution that includes expanded benefit accounts beyond health savings accounts (HSA), including lifestyle benefit accounts, individual coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), and all other notional account types.

"Our decision to launch Spark Benefits stems from our commitment to adapt and cater to the evolving needs of our customers," said Robert Conery , EVP/Chief Operations Officer "The collaboration with Lynx allows us to integrate cutting-edge technology, empowering us to offer a comprehensive suite of enhanced capabilities that extend beyond traditional HSAs."

Recognizing the evolving needs of today's financial health market, Avidia Bank has diligently worked to expand its current and new market capabilities. Avidia Bank's proactive approach to meeting the demands of all-sized employer groups, third-party administrators, and financial institutions has culminated in the development of Spark Benefits. Avidia Bank not only addresses the needs of its clients with the launch of Spark Benefits but also extends its support to other benefit administrators. These administrators can leverage Spark Benefits' enhanced capabilities, with both white-label and embedded options available. This strategic initiative underscores Avidia Bank's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that cater to the varied demands of the financial landscape.

Spark Benefits is set to offer additional accounts and capabilities, including limited-purpose flexible spending accounts (FSA), health reimbursement accounts (HRA), dependent care accounts (DCA), transit/commuter accounts, with integrated investment and e-commerce capabilities.

"This collaboration underlines the shared dedication of Lynx and Avidia to providing customers with exceptional financial value and innovation," said Matthew Renfro , Co-founder and CEO of Lynx. "Our partnership empowers Avidia to seamlessly enhance their offerings through our versatile API capabilities, addressing the market's call for comprehensive financial health solutions. Our platform is designed to cater to diverse customer needs-whether it's integrating our technology seamlessly into their existing system or entrusting our team to manage the entire experience."

The flexible nature of Lynx's APIs has enabled the seamless integration of healthcare financial services into the Spark Benefits platform, allowing customers to manage savings, payments, and healthcare-related purchases efficiently.

About Avidia Bank

With beginnings reaching back to 1869, Avidia Bank is a $2.5 billion mutual community bank dedicated to providing communities with strong and efficient financial solutions and exceptional customer service. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Avidia keeps banking straightforward, trustworthy, and reliable, all while prioritizing building relationships and giving back to the community. For more information, visit AvidiaBank.com or contact L.Westbrook@avidiabank.com.

About Lynx

Lynx is the premier API-first fintech platform for healthcare that unlocks APIs and end-to-end solutions to administer a broad selection of healthcare financial accounts and key wraparound services like e-commerce and investments. By helping clients embed these functions directly into their existing UI/UX, the platform makes it easy for consumers to access, manage, and engage with their healthcare and financial services like never before. Own the experience at lynx-fh.com .

