Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced its attendance at NRF - Retail's Big Show which will take place January 14-16 in New York City. The company will host a booth at the conference showcasing its products, including the world's first intelligent and composable product cloud to accelerate growth, reduce time-to-market, and deliver engaging customer experiences that convert browsers into buyers. Akeneo's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Kristin Naragon, will also headline a speaking session titled " The secret to decreasing returns while simultaneously increasing AOV, CLV, and overall sales" in collaboration with Mark Steele, director, Retail & Consumer Industry Solutions EMEA at Google Cloud and Juan Lopez, managing director of Technology Product Development at CITY Furniture. Recently appointed Akeneo executive Andy Tyra, CPO, will also be in attendance, alongside Chief Operating Officer Mark Holenstein as well as Head of Supplier Data Onboarding, and former Unifai CEO Jesse Creange.

During their joint speaking session, Naragon, Steele, and Lopez will cover actionable tips and tricks to increase AOV, CLV, and overall sales while reducing returns. It will include real-life business examples from industry experts on how retailers can leverage a composable tech stack, including AI solutions, to create compelling product experiences across every sales channel while accelerating time-to-market, reaching new territories, and increasing operational efficiencies. The session will discuss the impact of returns from the financial, environmental, and customer loyalty standpoints and offer suggestions on improving the product experience at multiple points on the customer journey to reduce return rates and increase profitability for retailers of all sizes.

"It is an honor to present alongside some of the industry's brightest leaders and to speak on such a crucial topic for retail in 2024," said Naragon. "With returns being top of mind for retailers as we enter the new year, I look forward to sharing insights on how they can best utilize tech solutions and hone their product experience strategy to preserve profitability and revolutionize the customer experience."

Akeneo is participating in numerous events at the conference beyond the speaking session. Notably, at Valtech's event titled "The future frontier: an immersive journey," Naragon will join a discussion about "Accelerating retailtainment: how brands and retailers are dreaming bigger, moving faster, and leaping further," scheduled for January 15th. Akeneo will then join SAP on a dinner session dedicated to fashion retailers. As a long-standing member of the MACH Alliance, Akeneo is set to attend several key gatherings, including the MACH Haus Members & Guests Welcome Party, the Retailer Social, and the Open Evening. Adding to this, Naragon will contribute her insights on the Women in MACH Goes Retail podcast, focusing on the 2024 Trends in the Industry. Akeneo will cap its schedule when executives join Google's exclusive Executive Event on Monday evening, promising a comprehensive presence at the conference.

Recently, Akeneo announced a significant surge in growth and momentum in 2023, along with the addition of key executives to its leadership ranks. Stop by booth 6439 to meet Akeneo's team and discover how they achieved a 100% increase in their North American business last year.

For more information about Akeneo's solutions and success stories, please visit www.akeneo.com.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

