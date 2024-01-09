GBI Secures Commercial Manufacturing Contract, Solidifying Leadership in Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GBI BioManufacturing, formerly known as Goodwin Biotechnology, proudly announces the signing of its second Master Supply Agreement (MSA) for commercializing a radioimmunoconjugate product. This milestone not only showcases our commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals in collaboration with our clients, but also solidifies our position as a trusted partner in the integrated CDMO biologics space, with expertise in bringing a product from clinical trials to commercial supply.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of our second commercial contract, a testament to the exceptional capabilities and unwavering commitment of the entire GBI team," said Darrin Schellin, CEO. "This achievement highlights our expertise and experience in the radiopharmaceutical sector, and it also highlights the confidence that our clients place in us."

As the demand for radiopharmaceuticals continues to rise, GBI is positioned to meet the needs of our clients with significantly increased investments in our state-of-the-art development and manufacturing capabilities.

"We are happy to see more clients entrusting us with their long-term commercial product needs," added Karl Pinto, Chairman of the Board at GBI. "This announcement signifies the strength, longevity and strategic nature of our partnership with this fast growing, global radiopharmaceutical leader. The radiopharmaceutical space is witnessing unprecedented growth and GBI is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative industry".

GBI is a uniquely qualified and flexible US-based CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) that offers a Single Source Solution to enhance the value of complex biopharmaceuticals for our clients. With over 30 years of experience as an independent contract manufacturer, GBI has worked as a strategic partner with companies and medical institutions of all sizes, taking their products through clinical trials and towards rapid commercialization. GBI provides process development and cGMP manufacturing services encompassing drug substances and drug products for complex biologics, including multi-specific antibodies, recombinant proteins, antibody- conjugates, and other biologic products.

