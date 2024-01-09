Sensormatic Solutions leaders will be on-site at the 2024 NRF Big Show to demonstrate the newest innovations to fast-forward retail

Solutions on display include the new cloud-based SaaS Shrink Analyzer application, Store Guest Behaviors powered by Computer Vision Analytics, Secure Mobile Self-Checkout, new innovative RFID Apparel Tag enabling Service Bureau and source tagging, Brand Vitality Meter and more

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, will be on-site at the 2024 NRF Big Show next week to showcase the newest additions to its suite of outcomes-based retail analytics solutions.

"From loss prevention to inventory intelligence and shopper insights, we are focused on delivering optimized secure retail experiences," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "Our focus is to listen to our retail customers and innovate to solve their most pressing challenges today and in the future. As such, we are showcasing the latest disruptive retail technologies that global retailers have helped prioritize."

The brand's solutions portfolio brings together Sensormatic Solutions and retailer and technology partner datasets to provide comprehensive analyses of retail operations to identify trends, predict outcomes and refine strategies. This helps retailers to:

Protect people and assets

Controlling shrink, theft and fraud is critical in the modern retail landscape. Sensormatic Solutions helps retailers reimagine loss prevention (LP) as a holistic pursuit, using electronic article surveillance (EAS), radio frequency identification (RFID), computer vision and advanced analytics. Sensormatic Solutions will display its:

Cloud-based SaaS Shrink Analyzer application: designed to directly attack the growing problem of Organized Retail Crime with an advanced data engine connected LP ecosystem, ingesting, aggregating and analyzing item-level inventory and data from Sensormatic RFID exits, linking it to CCTV video and providing a clear line of sight into what's contributing to losses in stores.

Secure Mobile Self-Checkout, powered by Zliide, and protected and sold by Sensormatic Solutions: a solution that enables endless aisle shopping while keeping merchandise protected with specialized anti-theft integrated pin hard tags or new RFID Apparel Tag , delivering a frictionless mobile self-checkout experience.

, delivering a frictionless mobile self-checkout experience. Next-Generation Sensormatic Synergy AM/RFID Detection System with Integrated Media Display: a more modern and discreet evolution that provides shrink and inventory visibility at the storefront. These new exit systems are powered by Sensormatic Solutions' next-generation internet data exchange (IDX) reader gateway to offer best-in-class performance and exceptional value at global scale. The Media Display provides seamless integration for engaging content to attract shoppers to stores.

Maximize shopper experiences

Knowing customers is the key to delivering exceptional retail experiences. Solutions shown at NRF 2024, include:

Store Guest Behaviors powered by Computer Vision Analytics (CVA): an artificial intelligence, adaptive learning model solution that helps retailers better understand the shopper journey to deliver a brand experience where consumers may engage, purchase, and enjoy their shopping experience. Sensormatic's CVA technology can provide heat map analysis to help optimize layouts, improve floor plan profitability and leverage shopper path-to-purchase and dwell times to better inform the merchandise mix, promotional display placement, planogram effectiveness and assortments-all with an eye toward creating a superior shopping experience that aligns with the retailer's brand's mission.

The Brand Vitality Meter: a new shopper insight offering in partnership with HappyOrNot that combines customer feedback with key performance indicators, such as traffic and conversion, to monitor the overall health of retail brands and provide insight into customer satisfaction at critical touchpoints. This information allows retailers to align associate schedules and talent types with customer needs to build more satisfying shopper journeys.

Enable unified commerce

Digitalize the supply chain from source to store with the speed and agility that consumers expect from world-class brands. Sensormatic Solutions inventory intelligence technologies leverage cloud-connected, RFID-enabled, item-level datasets to deliver insights that empower retail teams to streamline online and in-store experiences. After all, reliable and accurate inventory data helps ensure merchandise is available where and when customers want to shop.

Drive store performance

Achieving operational excellence means developing the flexibility and visibility needed to make informed decisions and lower operational costs. Sensormatic Solutions connected analytics suites deliver the insights retailers need to overcome operational challenges, increasing employee productivity through automation, optimizing omnichannel fulfillment and enabling frictionless journeys no matter how customers choose to shop.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions intelligent and precise retail solutions, visit booth #4865, Jan. 14-16, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Center and follow SensormaticNRF2024 on X and LinkedIn To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions:

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

