HNR Acquisition Corp - New Upgraded Website https://www.hnra-nyse.com

The website is designed to provide comprehensive, up-to-the-minute information to all HNRA stakeholders and to anyone interested in the Company as it continues to grow and achieve its milestones. Key aspects of the new more robust version include:

Investor relations section has a better layout with more information;

An operations section has been added which provides information on our operations and the Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field;

Expanded information on the Company and the Management Team; and

A new Careers section for use in recruiting and hiring

"By expanding web content and showcasing key information related to the Company, we are tailoring our digital content for current and future investors," said Dante Caravaggio, President and CEO of HNRA. "We want to make sure anyone interested in HNRA has a single, comprehensive source for news and information. We have paid particular attention to our investor relations pages. Our investor presentation is now available on the site as a downloadable PDF."

"We're excited to provide this resource to all of our stakeholders as we intend to report positive earnings and expansion of operations," Caravaggio continued. "As we continue to investigate the acquisition and exploitation of other properties in the Permian Basin, we plan to make sure all relevant news is available on our new site."

"We redesigned our website to make it modern, informative, educational and straightforward," said Mitch Trotter, CFO of HNRA. "Our goal was to bolster our online presence and give current and potential investors a truly useful tool. The site is comprehensive, easy-to-navigate and up-to-date, and we welcome suggestions from stakeholders as to how we can further improve it."

For further information, please visit the website at: https://www.hnra-nyse.com/

About HNR Acquisition Corp

HNRA is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Our long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder value from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties.

HNRA's Class A common stock trades on the NYSE American Stock Exchange. For more information on HNRA, please visit the Company website: https://www.hnra-nyse.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on EDGAR (see www.edgar-online.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

