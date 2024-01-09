Built In Honors Episode Six in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

Episode Six Earns Placement on Built In's Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin Lists for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Built In today announced that Episode Six (E6), a leading global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and ledger infrastructure, was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. For the second consecutive year, E6 earned a place on the Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin lists, where the company is headquartered. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Being included on Built In's Best Places to Work in Austin lists for the second consecutive year is a testament to how much we value our employees, who we owe our success to," said John Mitchell , CEO and Co-Founder of E6. "We look forward to continuing to build upon the positive feedback we're receiving from our team to maintain a culture that motivates and rewards them for the innovative work we're doing, which is changing the payments landscape around the world."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris . "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

In addition to E6 being recognized by Built In, the company was also recognized in American Banker's 2023 Best Places to Work in Fintech . 2023 marks a repeat win for this recognition, as well.

These accolades are only one part of the monumental year E6 had in 2023. Last year, E6 announced a $48M Series C financing, which expanded its go-to-market efforts, strengthened global market leadership, and helped the company scale. E6 also partnered with First Fidelity Bank to offer a next-gen BaaS solution which went live with its first customer Unifimoney, helped TransPecos Banks launch its extensive credit card offering, and expanded into the Nordics through its partnership with Montonio, an e-commerce checkout orchestration platform. Additionally, E6 announced the appointment of its first CRO, Brian Muse-McKenney, and launched 'Business Now, Pay Later', a first-of-its-kind solution that enables financial institutions to offer B2B installments to SMEs.

Today, E6 operates globally across 40 countries, with approximately 183 employees. For more information visit www.EpisodeSix.com .

About Episode Six

Episode Six (E6) is a global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and digital ledger infrastructure for banks and companies looking to offer payments to their customers. E6 delivers the innovative capabilities needed to compete with disruptors by augmenting existing infrastructures. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are built into the core of E6's TRITIUM® platform ensuring clients maintain a market-leading position. E6 operates globally across 40 countries with an expanding team located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co., Ltd., Anthos Capital and Avenir. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com or LinkedIn .

