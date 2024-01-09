Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
09.01.24
08:03 Uhr
4,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.01.2024 | 16:30
BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing

9 January 2024

In accordance with Article 19 of UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 9 January 2024 that Mr John Le Poidevin (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Le Poidevin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BH Macro Limited

b)

LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]

549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Sterling shares

GG00B1NP5142

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.63

41,320

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

8 January 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


