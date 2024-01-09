Therapeutic Vaccines Market Size and Share to Surpass USD 87 Billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by Roots Analysis

According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases has led to an increase in demand for advanced vaccines, which is anticipated to drive the therapeutic vaccines market.

Global Therapeutic Vaccine Market Overview

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global therapeutic vaccines market is estimated to be worth USD 2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 87 billion by 2035. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

The growth in the therapeutic vaccines market is likely to be the result of growing cases of infectious diseases across the globe. Therapeutic vaccines are a novel class of vaccines that have been designed for the treatment of patients suffering from infectious diseases. These vaccines induce immunity and help the immune system to recognize foreign particles, specifically virus particles that cause diseases. Though therapeutic vaccines are not efficacious like prophylactic vaccines, they demonstrate long-lasting responses, high safety profile, and specificity in targeting diseases. Owing to its significance, several pharmaceutical companies are conducting extensive research on therapeutic vaccines to develop advanced solutions to address a broad range of diseases. It is worth highlighting here that over 350 therapeutic vaccines are currently under development stages for various infectious, oncological, hematological, and neurological disorders. The ongoing research and active participation of pharmaceutical companies in developing therapeutic vaccines are expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Therapeutic Vaccine Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 2 billion Estimated value by 2035 USD 87 billion Growth rate (CAGR) of 35% Forecast Period 2023 - 2035 Segments Covered Type of Vaccine, Method of Vaccine Composition, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Key Report Takeaway

Presently, more than 350 therapeutic vaccines are being evaluated by industry players for various disease indications worldwide.

The pipeline features multiple candidates being investigated either as monotherapies or in combination with other therapeutic modalities; the majority of the products are intended for the treatment of oncological disorders.

Over the last few years, 790+ clinical trials evaluating therapeutic vaccines have been registered across different regions of the world, indicating the rapid pace of development in this field.

Several organizations have extended financial support to aid research efforts in this space; currently, the focus, in terms of funds disbursed, is primarily to support the investigation of vaccines for treating oncological conditions.

Given the rising interest in this field of therapeutic vaccines, a number of partnerships have been established by various stakeholders across different application areas between 2016 and 2022.

Several well-funded start-ups have entered this industry; our proprietary start-up health indexing analysis confirms the presence of a number of players that offer significant promise in developing therapeutic vaccines.

The future opportunity, in terms of revenues from the sales of marketed and late-stage therapies, is anticipated to be well distributed across different disease indications, types of vaccines, and key geographical regions.

The market is likely to witness an annualized growth of over 20% between 2022 and 2035; the opportunity is expected to be well distributed across different types of vaccines, routes of administration, and types of therapies.

Therapeutic Vaccines Market Insight

Market Drivers

The therapeutic vaccine market is propelling due to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as dengue, influenza, malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV across the globe. The growing cases of diseases put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced therapeutic vaccine formulations to treat patients. The therapeutic vaccines market is also driven by the expanding pipeline of therapeutic vaccine candidates in the clinical development stages. The rising interest of key players to explore more applications of therapeutic vaccines is driving the market during the forecast period.

Market Restrictions

Several market restraints that restrict the growth include the high development cost of therapeutic vaccines, which is limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, manipulating the immune system to achieve positive therapeutic outcomes is one of the significant challenges limiting the development of these vaccines. Complex regulatory compliance associated with the development and approval of therapeutic vaccines leads to delays in production, ultimately impacting the growth of the market.

Growth Factors

Despite the market restraints, the market has been driven by increasing investment activities by government bodies and industrial and non-industrial players for the development of therapeutic vaccines. Increasing awareness in the healthcare industry about the potential of therapeutic vaccines in treating diseases has led to a surge in demand for these vaccines. Collaboration between the key players for the advancement in therapeutic vaccine development is attributed to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Therapeutic Vaccines Market

It is worth noting here that several therapeutic vaccine market players are currently undergoing collaborations to develop advanced vaccine formulations for the treatment of diseases. Some of the recent partnerships that have taken place between key market players include:

In August 2023, Absci entered into collaboration with Caltech to develop HIV therapeutic vaccines. Moreover, ABsci has also received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the production of HIV therapeutics to fight against HIV / AIDS epidemics.

In June 2023, Nykode Therapeutics expanded its clinical collaboration with Roche in order to evaluate VB 10.16 in combination with anti-PD-L1 in the subsequent trial for cervical cancer.

In March 2023, OPKO Health's ModeX Therapeutics underwent a collaboration and license agreement with Merck to develop the Epstein-Barr virus vaccine.

Therapeutic Vaccines Market Segments

Based on the type of vaccine, the therapeutic vaccines market is segmented into antigen vaccines, dendritic vaccines, DNA vaccines, and peptide vaccines.

Antigen vaccines will dominate the market and are expected to capture 38% of the market revenue share in 2023.

Other vaccines are likely to grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 81% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the type of method of vaccine composition, the therapeutic vaccines market is segmented into autologous vaccines, allogeneic vaccines and other methods.

Based on the type of method of vaccine composition, other methods will dominate the market and it is anticipated to capture 65% of the revenue share in 2023.

Other methods are likely to grow at a higher CAGR of 48% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the type of therapy, the therapeutic vaccines market is segmented into monotherapy and combination therapy.

Based on the therapy, monotherapy led the therapeutic vaccines market and is anticipated to hold 98% of the overall revenue share in 2023.

Monotherapy witnesses a steady growth during the forecast period, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 43%.

Based on the type of target disease indication, the therapeutic vaccines market is segmented into neurological disorder, oncological disorders, myeloid leukemia, glioblastoma, lung cancer, ewing sarcoma, HIV Infection, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, tuberculosis, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, anal cancer and cervical cancer.

Based on target disease indication, oncological disorders led the therapeutic vaccine market and is anticipated to capture 60% of the market share in 2023.

Neurological disorders are likely to witness a steady growth at a higher CAGR of 27% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the route of administration, the therapeutic vaccines market is segmented into intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intrathecal, Intradermal, and others.

Based on route of administration, the intradermal will dominate the therapeutic vaccines market, capturing the largest share (39%) in 2023.

Intrathecal is likely to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on key geographical regions, the therapeutic vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Europe will dominate the therapeutic vaccines market and is anticipated to capture 59% of the overall revenue share in 2023.

In Asia-Pacific, the therapeutic vaccines market is likely to grow during the forecast period at a higher CAGR of 21%.

Key Companies Profiled

Examples of the key companies engaged in the therapeutic vaccines market (which have also been profiled in the market report; the complete list of the companies is also included in the full report) include:

BioNTech

Brii Biosciences

GlobeImmune

Immatics

Immune Response Biopharma

Immunitor

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Moderna

Browse Complete Report @https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/global-therapeutic-vaccines-market.html

