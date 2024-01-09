Lynx MD: Lynx.MD Expands Gastroenterology Data Repository with Allied Digestive Health Collaboration

Strategic Partnership Reveals Untapped Insights in Gastroenterology Data for Research Advancement

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Lynx.MD, a leading medical data intelligence platform, announced a new partnership with Allied Digestive Health (ADH), a company of Assured Healthcare Partners (AHP). ADH is a specialized care group focused on enhancing the well-being of patients grappling with gastrointestinal diseases. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Lynx.MD's industry-leading gastroenterology data library that empowers researchers and developers in the biopharma and MedTech sectors with real-world data.

Lynx.MD leverages cutting-edge AI and privacy technologies to extract insights from structured and unstructured healthcare datasets. With this partnership, Lynx.MD gains access to a wealth of specialized data curated with Allied Digestive Health, further enhancing their already extensive gastroenterology real-world data resources, including imaging, video, and lab data.

"The analytical insights derived from ADH's comprehensive data on the progression of diverse diseases are pivotal in enabling the enhancement of Gastroenterology care," said Sap Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of Allied Digestive Health. "These insights support early detection and preventive care by facilitating research that establishes connections between symptoms and different care protocols. This rich data pool, which encompasses diverse communities of New York and New Jersey, will be instrumental in bolstering clinical research and fostering the development of innovative drugs."

This collaboration is poised to drive innovation in biopharma and MedTech by providing researchers with a comprehensive and unique data repository for gastroenterology research. It reinforces Lynx.MD's commitment to supporting the entire healthcare ecosystem, including providers, life science researchers, biopharma, and MedTech companies.

"We are excited to partner with Allied Digestive Health, a trusted name in the field of gastrointestinal care. This union allows us to strengthen our gastroenterology data library, benefiting researchers and developers who are dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes," said Dr. Robert Eisdorfer, a gastroenterology specialist and co-founder serving as the Chief Medical Officer of Lynx.MD.

The partnership between Lynx.MD and Allied Digestive Health will facilitate more extensive and impactful research in the gastroenterology domain, ultimately leading to advancements in patient care and the development of innovative healthcare solutions.

About Lynx MD

Lynx MD is a secure data network and medical intelligence platform that gives the healthcare ecosystem the ability to quickly and safely access real-world health and patient data to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic solutions and to improve patient outcomes. Lynx MD turns traditional data access control models upside down by making complex real-world data available for innovation within a secure, dedicated cloud environment that protects patient privacy. www.lynx.md .

About Allied Digestive Health

Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at allieddigestivehealth.com .



About Assured Healthcare Partners

Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, visit ahpartners.com .

Contact:

Victoria Holl

Vp of Marketing

Lynx.MD

victoria@lynx.md

650-248-4262

SOURCE: Lynx MD

