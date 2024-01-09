Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
09.01.2024 | 17:12
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documments

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2023

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2023 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

9 January 2024


