NRP Stone, Inc. Announces Return of 30 Million Shares to Treasury

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI), announced the return of 30 million shares to the company's treasury. In 2019, NRP Stone placed 30 million shares in trust following an agreement with a significant shareholder after the loss of the respective share certificate. This move was undertaken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.

The lost share certificate was found in December of 2023, prompting the company to take immediate steps to return the 30 million shares to the treasury. The transfer agent was instructed to return these shares to the company's treasury, which has now taken effect and the records reflect accordingly on the OTC market.

ABOUT NRP STONE

NRP Stone Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI), operates its businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace Inc. Uplift provides comprehensive space mission solutions, including in-person and virtual reality astronaut training, mission design, and access to suborbital and orbital flights, striving to democratize space exploration and commercialization.

Over the past two years, Uplift Aerospace has secured agreements with NASA, Blue Origin, Orbital Reef Space Station, University of Arizona, University of Wisconsin, and the University of Central Florida. The Company's ultimate objective is to create shareholder value and align the interests of management and shareholders through sound corporate governance..

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com