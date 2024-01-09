Sordoni Construction Co. Announces It Has Gained a Project Executive

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Sordoni Construction Company is excited to announce the promotion of Dayton Pierce from Project Director to Project Executive. With 17 years of experience in the industry, Dayton is well-versed when it comes to managing and overseeing multiple project components on and off the field. This includes entitlements, preconstruction, procurement, cost management, scheduling, safety, and more. "Dayton has a complete understanding of what a 'Sordoni project' is," said Matthew Lorenzo, Sordoni's President and CEO. "He cultivates relationships with his team, clients, design professionals, and all those involved with his projects to ensure the alignment of objectives and to achieve outstanding results. I am highly confident he will be very successful in his new role."

Dayton Pierce

Project Executive of Sordoni Construction Co.

Regarding Dayton's skillsets, they stem from a steady growth within the industry. He worked with a Residential General Contractor while receiving his Associate's Degree from Bergen County Community College, became a laborer, and transitioned to a Sitework company while obtaining his Bachelor's Degree from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After becoming a Crew Foreman, Dayton concluded his trade experience while completing his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He continued his growing career in the corporate construction industry, which eventually led to his Project Management position at Sordoni.

Dayton's wide range of project experience includes life sciences, residential, corporate, commercial, and industrial. He is also experienced in both ground-up construction and renovations. Each one of these sectors presents its own set of challenges and as a result, Dayton provides great client satisfaction while working in fast-paced, demanding, and challenging environments. "Over the last five years we have worked with Dayton, he has successfully built many projects and has proven himself each and every time," said Seth Levy, Sordoni's COO and EVP. "This promotion is a recognition of Dayton's hard work mentality and his ability to mentor his teams. I look forward to Dayton's success within Sordoni Construction Company and his continued growth."

With his continued work within the industry, he was able to complete over $125 million of completed projects.

Dayton is known to elevate, motivate, mentor, and inspire everyone he works with. As a result, his position as Project Executive suits his entire persona. "I am so grateful for the opportunity Sordoni has and continues to provide me," said Dayton. "A core value for both our firm and myself is the mentoring and tutelage of junior employees to help grow our brand over the foreseeable future and it's something I tremendously enjoy and see the necessity of. It's an honor to be considered a leader at such an institutional-level Construction Management company. I want to thank my beautiful wife Danielle for her continued support and my two wonderful children, Rocco and Donatiella, who remind me every day why I wake up looking to build a brighter future."

