GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo's InReach, the global foodservice leader's multimarket convenience solution, announces the acquisition of K&R Vending Services headquartered in New Castle, Del. With this addition, Sodexo's InReach will serve Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, and Eastern Maryland.

"The InReach team is excited to welcome the K&R team to the family," said InReach President, Ken Sullivan. "This addition will extend Sodexo's reach and bring InReach offerings to the Delaware Valley. Additionally, we're looking forward to welcoming K&R President, Bradlee Whitson, to the InReach leadership team and anticipate a fruitful and collaborative partnership in the years to come."

K&R was founded in 1978 by Konrad and Richard Stutzmann. Brad Whitson joined the company in 1988 and his son Bradlee joined in 2007. The father son team have turned K&R into one of the most well-respected convenience operators in the country.

"This is an exciting step forward for both K&R Vending Services and InReach," said K&R President, Bradlee Whitson. "The employee and client first culture of InReach made my father, Brad, and I very comfortable that InReach was the right company for our great employees and customers."

"The acquisition of K&R Vending represents another step in our larger food transformation strategy," said Sodexo North American's CEO of Food Transformation, Husein Kitabwalla. "K&R's impeccable reputation as a client first operator paired with Sodexo's multichannel offerings and innovation toward food transformation will make for a successful, and mutually beneficial, partnership. This acquisition stands as a pivotal milestone within our all-encompassing strategy tailored to the food and beverage space, propelling our ongoing efforts to extend InReach's influence and footprint throughout North America."

Sodexo's InReach is a leader in convenience solutions, meeting evolving needs through dynamic spaces while recharging wellness and igniting productivity for clients. InReach offerings include micro markets, vending, office coffee, pantry, water, catering, fresh food, and on-site food service.

