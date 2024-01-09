CME Group to Launch Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index Futures on January 29

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures on January 29, pending regulatory review.

"Client demand for managing risk and seeking investment opportunities around dividend exposure has accelerated the growth of our listed and centrally cleared dividend futures," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "Based on the success of our S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures, which traded more than 900,000 contracts in 2023, we are pleased to introduce these new options contracts to provide market participants with even greater flexibility to customize their dividend-related strategies."

"As the world's leading index provider, S&P DJI is pleased to strengthen its ongoing collaboration with CME Group as it expands its offering of complimentary contracts tied to S&P DJI's established and highly liquid S&P 500 ecosystem," said Tim Brennan, Head of Capital Markets at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "By providing the underlying view into U.S. dividend trends through our S&P 500 Dividend Points Index (Annual), coupled with CME Group's financial products, market participants can track and express their views on an important component of equity returns."

"We are pleased to partner with CME Group on their launch of options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures," said Megan Morgan, Head of Market Structure at Belvedere Trading. "Belvedere Trading prides itself on being a first mover in providing transparent pricing of innovative volatility products that help CME Group's customers across the globe manage their risk."

"Sunrise is thrilled to announce its participation in the launch of new CME Group options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures," said Michael Goodall, Head of Americas at Sunrise Brokers. "With a wealth of experience in navigating the growth of dividend futures in our European business, Sunrise is excited to bring this expertise to the U.S. markets. The introduction of options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to providing innovative and diversified products to our clients."

These new options contracts are the latest addition to the robust dividend futures suite at CME Group, which includes S&P 500 Annual and Quarterly Dividend Index futures, Nasdaq-100 Annual Dividend Index futures, and Russell 2000 Annual Dividend Index futures.

For more information, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/dividendoptions.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

