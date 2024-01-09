ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Flor Insurance Group

ALKEME expands transportation practice with latest acquisition in El Paso

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Flor Insurance Group, a multi-line independent insurance agency located in El Paso, Texas, and serving the entire United States.

Founded in 2010, Flor Insurance Group is focused on insurance solutions for commercial trucking insurance with a particular niche focus on international freight transportation. Flor has experienced tremendous growth in the last 13 years growing their products, team and support group.

"Flor is an established industry leader in the transportation space, offering a wide variety of products and services to a very happy customer base," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Through this acquisition, we are excited to continue growing ALKEME and our transportation practice and provide Flor with the resources to further expand their group."

"Flor Insurance Group is excited about the opportunity to join the ALKEME family. Combining ALKEME's resources and reach with our niche focus and experience will enable us to provide more robust solutions for our customers," said Leo Bennato, President of Flor Insurance Group. "We were amazed as to the alignment of vision, culture and focus that ALKEME and Flor shared and are excited for what the future holds for both of us."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 40 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

