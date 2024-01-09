Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:
99,260 shares
- €5,478,635.46 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 4,644
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,110
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 420,591 shares for 53,946,382.30
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 391,347 shares for 50,669,959.64
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
70,016 shares
- €3,686,102.84 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 3,509
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 3,160
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 365,343 shares for 86,076,222.42
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 331,059 shares for 78,778,328.93
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.
Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
4 644
420 591
53 946 382,30
4 110
391 347
50 669 959,64
04/07/2023
11
1 000
155 130,00
7
700
108 759,00
05/07/2023
49
4 800
737 856,00
32
3 350
517 340,50
06/07/2023
70
8 000
1 182 800,00
2
300
45 030,00
07/07/2023
59
8 000
1 160 400,00
10/07/2023
20
6 000
865 440,00
12
4 600
666 632,00
11/07/2023
6
255
36 653,70
81
9 900
1 454 508,00
12/07/2023
8
1 200
177 516,00
42
5 200
784 992,00
13/07/2023
45
3 500
549 465,00
14/07/2023
51
4 752
740 266,56
39
4 000
627 120,00
17/07/2023
54
5 514
852 188,70
47
3 675
569 551,50
18/07/2023
24
4 400
678 920,00
34
4 900
758 177,00
19/07/2023
32
3 050
478 880,50
37
3 900
612 768,00
20/07/2023
59
7 484
1 157 924,48
49
6 300
976 626,00
21/07/2023
30
3 900
600 249,00
24
3 000
463 140,00
24/07/2023
25
3 960
616 255,20
40
6 500
1 014 325,00
25/07/2023
43
5 582
874 755,22
65
7 900
1 244 013,00
26/07/2023
55
7 700
1 204 742,00
61
7 500
1 177 725,00
27/07/2023
70
7 400
1 042 216,00
2
100
14 400,00
28/07/2023
20
1 295
174 850,90
16
1 000
136 750,00
31/07/2023
43
5 800
768 674,00
35
3 600
478 512,00
01/08/2023
48
3 305
421 916,30
9
1 600
205 136,00
02/08/2023
36
2 800
353 416,00
2
28
3 541,16
03/08/2023
51
4 200
536 802,00
78
6 572
844 173,40
04/08/2023
63
6 447
825 087,06
4
6 247
803 364,20
07/08/2023
32
3 820
479 868,40
9
800
100 784,00
08/08/2023
39
3 129
392 814,66
25
2 400
302 256,00
09/08/2023
44
4 071
510 991,92
33
3 400
429 930,00
10/08/2023
17
1 600
199 264,00
17
2 000
249 820,00
11/08/2023
65
13 300
1 609 566,00
8
801
100 189,08
14/08/2023
20
1 300
156 910,00
61
7 000
848 960,00
15/08/2023
22
1 500
177 705,00
16/08/2023
44
2 250
262 035,00
38
1 550
181 179,50
17/08/2023
87
4 600
531 392,00
34
2 500
289 700,00
18/08/2023
40
2 600
299 104,00
65
2 900
334 515,00
21/08/2023
53
3 400
391 714,00
40
2 700
311 850,00
22/08/2023
88
5 200
601 068,00
80
5 000
579 900,00
23/08/2023
2
100
11 580,00
70
4 110
483 212,70
24/08/2023
17
1 300
155 116,00
13
1 300
156 169,00
25/08/2023
21
2 033
241 622,05
16
1 800
214 830,00
28/08/2023
73
6 200
755 842,00
29/08/2023
41
3 050
381 311,00
50
4 590
576 090,90
30/08/2023
36
2 879
356 045,93
36
5 000
621 050,00
31/08/2023
4
400
50 280,00
24
4 200
534 660,00
01/09/2023
24
2 250
289 102,50
21
2 800
360 948,00
04/09/2023
44
3 700
486 254,00
05/09/2023
54
4 250
552 075,00
06/09/2023
79
5 600
715 176,00
31
2 750
352 825,00
07/09/2023
96
7 100
892 186,00
40
4 300
542 789,00
08/09/2023
14
1 800
226 836,00
40
3 200
404 704,00
11/09/2023
33
3 000
380 460,00
26
2 200
280 676,00
12/09/2023
33
3 600
453 888,00
22
3 000
379 800,00
13/09/2023
51
4 221
524 543,67
31
2 800
349 104,00
14/09/2023
22
4 600
571 182,00
28
5 000
624 000,00
15/09/2023
44
4 600
579 508,00
45
3 400
431 392,00
18/09/2023
71
5 440
665 366,40
1
200
24 800,00
19/09/2023
28
3 060
371 239,20
17
1 550
189 069,00
20/09/2023
6
600
73 242,00
42
3 000
366 930,00
21/09/2023
66
5 200
627 588,00
25
2 200
266 310,00
22/09/2023
38
3 800
453 986,00
54
4 400
528 352,00
25/09/2023
35
3 300
396 330,00
6
400
48 520,00
26/09/2023
47
3 100
367 691,00
21
2 100
249 732,00
27/09/2023
41
2 460
283 711,80
25
1 500
173 670,00
28/09/2023
12
450
50 953,50
16
750
85 777,50
29/09/2023
43
3 500
416 640,00
02/10/2023
38
2 650
308 592,50
21
2 050
239 727,00
03/10/2023
35
1 500
171 750,00
3
200
22 930,00
04/10/2023
11
800
91 520,00
9
800
92 104,00
05/10/2023
25
1 700
195 823,00
31
1 700
196 860,00
06/10/2023
22
1 400
160 762,00
19
1 800
207 612,00
09/10/2023
40
2 300
268 870,00
20
1 300
152 425,00
10/10/2023
24
2 300
275 310,00
11/10/2023
35
2 550
305 260,50
3
300
36 120,00
12/10/2023
32
3 403
405 399,39
43
2 600
311 324,00
13/10/2023
46
4 197
494 910,24
18
2 300
272 044,00
16/10/2023
20
1 500
176 460,00
25
2 700
319 086,00
17/10/2023
58
4 400
518 760,00
61
4 400
520 960,00
18/10/2023
47
4 400
518 320,00
60
3 600
425 340,00
19/10/2023
49
4 024
474 147,92
57
4 500
532 890,00
20/10/2023
79
5 776
680 990,40
54
4 791
568 835,43
23/10/2023
61
5 900
684 341,00
4
400
47 480,00
24/10/2023
29
3 300
380 721,00
47
4 300
498 413,00
25/10/2023
70
5 400
604 746,00
26/10/2023
72
4 500
460 395,00
27/10/2023
28
2 427
239 641,98
58
4 360
437 656,80
30/10/2023
2
300
31 239,00
45
2 000
209 540,00
31/10/2023
20
1 008
107 472,96
24
1 250
134 025,00
01/11/2023
7
700
76 867,00
35
1 900
210 121,00
02/11/2023
77
7 105
817 643,40
03/11/2023
64
5 404
652 533,00
06/11/2023
60
5 280
637 876,80
3
400
49 700,00
07/11/2023
112
8 850
1 041 114,00
134
11 365
1 370 732,65
08/11/2023
1
200
25 390,00
78
8 200
1 045 500,00
09/11/2023
25
2 600
327 132,00
35
3 601
457 579,07
10/11/2023
95
6 610
829 488,90
24
2 800
352 856,00
13/11/2023
20
2 400
302 112,00
28
2 979
377 230,77
14/11/2023
26
2 000
251 220,00
96
8 520
1 101 806,40
15/11/2023
36
2 852
381 683,16
42
4 520
608 482,40
16/11/2023
40
4 198
559 635,38
45
3 800
509 618,00
17/11/2023
52
3 200
432 896,00
58
5 580
759 382,20
20/11/2023
25
1 800
242 514,00
19
2 000
270 740,00
21/11/2023
25
2 600
346 632,00
8
1 000
135 100,00
22/11/2023
24
2 800
366 744,00
21
2 200
291 918,00
23/11/2023
36
2 200
285 714,00
2
200
26 000,00
24/11/2023
9
1 000
130 900,00
27/11/2023
17
800
104 344,00
6
800
104 864,00
28/11/2023
18
1 800
231 786,00
9
600
77 700,00
29/11/2023
4
200
25 980,00
15
1 400
182 140,00
30/11/2023
28
2 600
335 946,00
21
2 000
259 920,00
01/12/2023
14
1 800
229 500,00
21
1 200
155 280,00
04/12/2023
62
5 400
676 134,00
19
2 200
279 356,00
05/12/2023
31
3 600
444 636,00
23
2 600
322 088,00
06/12/2023
64
5 200
631 488,00
15
1 400
172 004,00
07/12/2023
106
12 000
1 402 560,00
4
400
47 580,00
08/12/2023
26
2 005
239 216,55
11/12/2023
44
3 702
431 801,28
21
2 600
304 746,00
12/12/2023
30
3 600
427 212,00
39
3 805
454 012,60
13/12/2023
58
4 200
493 080,00
25
3 000
353 610,00
14/12/2023
49
5 990
720 716,80
15/12/2023
58
2 150
263 160,00
44
4 400
540 188,00
18/12/2023
37
2 757
342 033,42
59
5 483
685 813,64
19/12/2023
14
1 800
226 296,00
46
5 117
648 068,05
20/12/2023
28
3 400
442 680,00
52
4 400
574 508,00
21/12/2023
49
3 800
503 690,00
83
7 100
951 329,00
22/12/2023
49
3 800
508 022,00
1
200
27 220,00
27/12/2023
25
2 776
371 206,72
19
2 200
296 142,00
28/12/2023
39
3 624
483 441,60
38
3 600
481 716,00
29/12/2023
73
8 050
1 057 850,50
38
3 249
433 936,44
