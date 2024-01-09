Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

99,260 shares

- €5,478,635.46 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 4,644

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,110

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 420,591 shares for 53,946,382.30

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 391,347 shares for 50,669,959.64

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

70,016 shares

- €3,686,102.84 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 3,509

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 3,160

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 365,343 shares for 86,076,222.42

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 331,059 shares for 78,778,328.93

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 4 644 420 591 53 946 382,30 4 110 391 347 50 669 959,64 04/07/2023 11 1 000 155 130,00 7 700 108 759,00 05/07/2023 49 4 800 737 856,00 32 3 350 517 340,50 06/07/2023 70 8 000 1 182 800,00 2 300 45 030,00 07/07/2023 59 8 000 1 160 400,00 10/07/2023 20 6 000 865 440,00 12 4 600 666 632,00 11/07/2023 6 255 36 653,70 81 9 900 1 454 508,00 12/07/2023 8 1 200 177 516,00 42 5 200 784 992,00 13/07/2023 45 3 500 549 465,00 14/07/2023 51 4 752 740 266,56 39 4 000 627 120,00 17/07/2023 54 5 514 852 188,70 47 3 675 569 551,50 18/07/2023 24 4 400 678 920,00 34 4 900 758 177,00 19/07/2023 32 3 050 478 880,50 37 3 900 612 768,00 20/07/2023 59 7 484 1 157 924,48 49 6 300 976 626,00 21/07/2023 30 3 900 600 249,00 24 3 000 463 140,00 24/07/2023 25 3 960 616 255,20 40 6 500 1 014 325,00 25/07/2023 43 5 582 874 755,22 65 7 900 1 244 013,00 26/07/2023 55 7 700 1 204 742,00 61 7 500 1 177 725,00 27/07/2023 70 7 400 1 042 216,00 2 100 14 400,00 28/07/2023 20 1 295 174 850,90 16 1 000 136 750,00 31/07/2023 43 5 800 768 674,00 35 3 600 478 512,00 01/08/2023 48 3 305 421 916,30 9 1 600 205 136,00 02/08/2023 36 2 800 353 416,00 2 28 3 541,16 03/08/2023 51 4 200 536 802,00 78 6 572 844 173,40 04/08/2023 63 6 447 825 087,06 4 6 247 803 364,20 07/08/2023 32 3 820 479 868,40 9 800 100 784,00 08/08/2023 39 3 129 392 814,66 25 2 400 302 256,00 09/08/2023 44 4 071 510 991,92 33 3 400 429 930,00 10/08/2023 17 1 600 199 264,00 17 2 000 249 820,00 11/08/2023 65 13 300 1 609 566,00 8 801 100 189,08 14/08/2023 20 1 300 156 910,00 61 7 000 848 960,00 15/08/2023 22 1 500 177 705,00 16/08/2023 44 2 250 262 035,00 38 1 550 181 179,50 17/08/2023 87 4 600 531 392,00 34 2 500 289 700,00 18/08/2023 40 2 600 299 104,00 65 2 900 334 515,00 21/08/2023 53 3 400 391 714,00 40 2 700 311 850,00 22/08/2023 88 5 200 601 068,00 80 5 000 579 900,00 23/08/2023 2 100 11 580,00 70 4 110 483 212,70 24/08/2023 17 1 300 155 116,00 13 1 300 156 169,00 25/08/2023 21 2 033 241 622,05 16 1 800 214 830,00 28/08/2023 73 6 200 755 842,00 29/08/2023 41 3 050 381 311,00 50 4 590 576 090,90 30/08/2023 36 2 879 356 045,93 36 5 000 621 050,00 31/08/2023 4 400 50 280,00 24 4 200 534 660,00 01/09/2023 24 2 250 289 102,50 21 2 800 360 948,00 04/09/2023 44 3 700 486 254,00 05/09/2023 54 4 250 552 075,00 06/09/2023 79 5 600 715 176,00 31 2 750 352 825,00 07/09/2023 96 7 100 892 186,00 40 4 300 542 789,00 08/09/2023 14 1 800 226 836,00 40 3 200 404 704,00 11/09/2023 33 3 000 380 460,00 26 2 200 280 676,00 12/09/2023 33 3 600 453 888,00 22 3 000 379 800,00 13/09/2023 51 4 221 524 543,67 31 2 800 349 104,00 14/09/2023 22 4 600 571 182,00 28 5 000 624 000,00 15/09/2023 44 4 600 579 508,00 45 3 400 431 392,00 18/09/2023 71 5 440 665 366,40 1 200 24 800,00 19/09/2023 28 3 060 371 239,20 17 1 550 189 069,00 20/09/2023 6 600 73 242,00 42 3 000 366 930,00 21/09/2023 66 5 200 627 588,00 25 2 200 266 310,00 22/09/2023 38 3 800 453 986,00 54 4 400 528 352,00 25/09/2023 35 3 300 396 330,00 6 400 48 520,00 26/09/2023 47 3 100 367 691,00 21 2 100 249 732,00 27/09/2023 41 2 460 283 711,80 25 1 500 173 670,00 28/09/2023 12 450 50 953,50 16 750 85 777,50 29/09/2023 43 3 500 416 640,00 02/10/2023 38 2 650 308 592,50 21 2 050 239 727,00 03/10/2023 35 1 500 171 750,00 3 200 22 930,00 04/10/2023 11 800 91 520,00 9 800 92 104,00 05/10/2023 25 1 700 195 823,00 31 1 700 196 860,00 06/10/2023 22 1 400 160 762,00 19 1 800 207 612,00 09/10/2023 40 2 300 268 870,00 20 1 300 152 425,00 10/10/2023 24 2 300 275 310,00 11/10/2023 35 2 550 305 260,50 3 300 36 120,00 12/10/2023 32 3 403 405 399,39 43 2 600 311 324,00 13/10/2023 46 4 197 494 910,24 18 2 300 272 044,00 16/10/2023 20 1 500 176 460,00 25 2 700 319 086,00 17/10/2023 58 4 400 518 760,00 61 4 400 520 960,00 18/10/2023 47 4 400 518 320,00 60 3 600 425 340,00 19/10/2023 49 4 024 474 147,92 57 4 500 532 890,00 20/10/2023 79 5 776 680 990,40 54 4 791 568 835,43 23/10/2023 61 5 900 684 341,00 4 400 47 480,00 24/10/2023 29 3 300 380 721,00 47 4 300 498 413,00 25/10/2023 70 5 400 604 746,00 26/10/2023 72 4 500 460 395,00 27/10/2023 28 2 427 239 641,98 58 4 360 437 656,80 30/10/2023 2 300 31 239,00 45 2 000 209 540,00 31/10/2023 20 1 008 107 472,96 24 1 250 134 025,00 01/11/2023 7 700 76 867,00 35 1 900 210 121,00 02/11/2023 77 7 105 817 643,40 03/11/2023 64 5 404 652 533,00 06/11/2023 60 5 280 637 876,80 3 400 49 700,00 07/11/2023 112 8 850 1 041 114,00 134 11 365 1 370 732,65 08/11/2023 1 200 25 390,00 78 8 200 1 045 500,00 09/11/2023 25 2 600 327 132,00 35 3 601 457 579,07 10/11/2023 95 6 610 829 488,90 24 2 800 352 856,00 13/11/2023 20 2 400 302 112,00 28 2 979 377 230,77 14/11/2023 26 2 000 251 220,00 96 8 520 1 101 806,40 15/11/2023 36 2 852 381 683,16 42 4 520 608 482,40 16/11/2023 40 4 198 559 635,38 45 3 800 509 618,00 17/11/2023 52 3 200 432 896,00 58 5 580 759 382,20 20/11/2023 25 1 800 242 514,00 19 2 000 270 740,00 21/11/2023 25 2 600 346 632,00 8 1 000 135 100,00 22/11/2023 24 2 800 366 744,00 21 2 200 291 918,00 23/11/2023 36 2 200 285 714,00 2 200 26 000,00 24/11/2023 9 1 000 130 900,00 27/11/2023 17 800 104 344,00 6 800 104 864,00 28/11/2023 18 1 800 231 786,00 9 600 77 700,00 29/11/2023 4 200 25 980,00 15 1 400 182 140,00 30/11/2023 28 2 600 335 946,00 21 2 000 259 920,00 01/12/2023 14 1 800 229 500,00 21 1 200 155 280,00 04/12/2023 62 5 400 676 134,00 19 2 200 279 356,00 05/12/2023 31 3 600 444 636,00 23 2 600 322 088,00 06/12/2023 64 5 200 631 488,00 15 1 400 172 004,00 07/12/2023 106 12 000 1 402 560,00 4 400 47 580,00 08/12/2023 26 2 005 239 216,55 11/12/2023 44 3 702 431 801,28 21 2 600 304 746,00 12/12/2023 30 3 600 427 212,00 39 3 805 454 012,60 13/12/2023 58 4 200 493 080,00 25 3 000 353 610,00 14/12/2023 49 5 990 720 716,80 15/12/2023 58 2 150 263 160,00 44 4 400 540 188,00 18/12/2023 37 2 757 342 033,42 59 5 483 685 813,64 19/12/2023 14 1 800 226 296,00 46 5 117 648 068,05 20/12/2023 28 3 400 442 680,00 52 4 400 574 508,00 21/12/2023 49 3 800 503 690,00 83 7 100 951 329,00 22/12/2023 49 3 800 508 022,00 1 200 27 220,00 27/12/2023 25 2 776 371 206,72 19 2 200 296 142,00 28/12/2023 39 3 624 483 441,60 38 3 600 481 716,00 29/12/2023 73 8 050 1 057 850,50 38 3 249 433 936,44

