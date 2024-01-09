Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Simon Hayes
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
b)
LEI
213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares
GB0007816068
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,000 ordinary 25p shares
836.4866 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
9 January 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC