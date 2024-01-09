Anzeige
09.01.2024 | 18:24
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier:

549300D32517C2M3A561

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 9 January 2024 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") bought 26,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 735 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 11,483,798 shares are held in Treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 54,897,316 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

09 January 2024


