Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group is Ready for the Kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) has a playbook ready for action. With the most extensive broadcast operations in Las Vegas, BMG is the premiere full-service television production company guaranteed to ensure broadcasts hit the end zone perfectly.

Broadcast Management Group's Cloud Control Center is less than 5 miles from the event site of Allegiant Stadium. As a local company, we understand the unique dynamics of our market. The BMG Cloud Control Center has multiple state-of-the-art production control rooms, audio suites, insert studios and extensive transmission options. This includes LiveU, LTN, TVU, SRT, RTMP, ZIXI, NDI, KU uplink/downlink, and access to Encompass Global Fiber Network. In addition, BMG has access to a fleet of satellite trucks. The Las Vegas facility also offers production space while your team is in town.

BMG has a fleet of mobile units, REMI flight packs, and remote transmission packages ready to deploy. BMG has transmission kits that can take split feeds off the game truck and send them to our Broadcast Operations Center for complete international integration without the need to deploy a mobile unit. Our Sports Packaging staff production managers, producers, and directors can provide turnkey services to produce pre-game entertainment, pregame talk shows, post-game analysis, and second-screen experience shows.

All of these services offer cost efficiency with the ability to cut down on travel. This also reduces the impact on the environment.

"BMG provides a great opportunity for traditional broadcasters, along with podcasters and other content creators, with our in-market assets, to have their brand in the middle of the Las Vegas Super Bowl experience. Our REMI production workflow reduces overhead costs while providing your brand exposure to the biggest audience event in the U.S." said Dave Weiler, Senior Vice President of Sports and Consulting at Broadcast Management Group

BMG can be the key to a winning broadcast. Don't fumble this opportunity, reach out today.

About BMG

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, studios, agencies, and corporations. The company also produces large-scale news, sports, music, entertainment, and event live production services. BMG operates a proprietary cloud broadcast ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control) leveraged by its managed services clients and live event productions. BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. In 2023, BMG produced 1,892 shows and 3,051 hours of live programming, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, entertainment, and corporate events.

Suzanne Kennedy

Director of Media Relations

skennedy@broadcastmgmt.com

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

