Sushi Ginza Onodera's Parent Company Onodera Group Announces Fifth Successful Bid at the Annual "First Tuna" Auction

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc. ("Sushi Onodera" or the "Company"), a food service company operating high-quality sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki restaurants across three regions, announced that its parent company, Onodera Group, has won the highest bid of 114.24 million yen for a 238 kg bluefin at the annual First Tuna auction held at Toyosu Market in Tokyo on January 5, 2024. This marks Onodera Group's fifth successful bid of the first auction and the fourth consecutive win since 2021.

The First Tuna auction, commonly known as "Hatsu-Seri" in Japan, stands as a tradition deeply rooted in Japanese culinary culture. This traditional event not only marks the onset of the New Year but is also thought to usher prosperity and good fortune for businesses. Beyond its cultural significance, the Hatsu-Seri also presents a unique marketing opportunity for the successful bidder, as the event garners extensive coverage in both Japanese and international media, providing an invaluable opportunity for the Company to enhance the awareness of the "Ginza Onodera" brand.

"We are pleased and honored to announce our fifth successful bid for the bluefin tuna at the Hatsu-Seri," said Sushi Onodera CEO Shinji Nagao. "With this event deeply embedded in Japan's culinary culture, we are eager to leverage this success and carry the momentum forward in the New Year, especially as we look to go public in the near future. The extensive coverage by both Japanese and international media during this traditional event provides a prime opportunity for us to further enhance the prominence of the Ginza Onodera brand, as we look to continue expanding our premium restaurants across Japan and the United States in 2024."

About Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.

Sushi Onodera is a food service company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating thirteen premium sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki (firewood cuisine) restaurants in three regions around the world. Sushi Onodera is a wholly owned subsidiary of LEOC Co., Ltd., a Japan limited company, establishing the "Ginza Onodera" brand in 2013 and began operations in the U.S. and Tokyo. Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('20 - '23). Makiyaki Ginza Onodera has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('21 - '24). Sushi Ginza Onodera New York was awarded a Michelin Star for five years ('17, '18, '19, '21, '22). The slogan, "From Ginza to the World", embodies the Company mission of spreading refined Japanese culture throughout the world by providing every customer with high-quality dishes to create an authentic Japanese cuisine that immerses customers in a rich, traditional cultural experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sushionodera.com/.

About ONODERA GROUP

ONODERA GROUP is engaged in a wide variety of businesses including food, human resources, health, and sports, including LEOC Co., Ltd., which serves meals at more than 2,800 locations nationwide. Based on our corporate philosophy of "Joy and Inspiration to Customers," "Growth and Happiness to Partners," and "Contribution to Society," the Company will continue to take on additional challenges as a leading company in creating happiness for each individual. For more information, please visit https://www.onodera-group.jp/

