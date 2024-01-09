Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., a leading provider of precision livestock monitoring solutions, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Lucero Sales & Trading, a reputable agricultural equipment dealer in Saskatchewan. Under the agreement, Lucero Sales & Trading will sell HerdWhistle's suite of products, including UHF RFID ear tags, scanners, and the BigEye to cattle producers in the province.

"We are excited to partner with Lucero Sales & Trading, a trusted and experienced distributor in the Saskatchewan market," said Braden Bjornson, CXO of HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. "We believe that our innovative products will help cattle producers improve their herd performance, health, and profitability, while reducing their environmental impact and labour costs."

Lucero Sales & Trading is a family-owned business that will be serving the agricultural community in Saskatchewan. The company offers a wide range of products and services, from implements to feed and veterinary supplies. Lucero Sales & Trading is committed to providing quality products and excellent customer service to its clients.

"We are proud to be the first distributor of HerdWhistle's products in Saskatchewan," said Justin Hawkins, owner of Lucero Sales & Trading. "We are impressed by the features and benefits of HerdWhistle's solutions, especially the BigEye."

The HerdWhistle BigEye is the ultimate 'all in one' precision tool for the livestock industry which offers a comprehensive solution for real-time phenotypic evaluation. Equipped with multispectral camera technology and uniquely in-built Ultra High Frequency tag readers. Its 3D camera and thermal camera capabilities provide accurate identification, efficient monitoring, and crucial insights into animal health. We look forward to introducing these products to our customers and helping them optimize their operations."

HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., based in Calgary, Alberta, is a precision livestock monitoring company working with cattle feedlots and cow-calf operations to improve operations and protect beef quality. The company's products use ultra high frequency RFID technologies to monitor and manage individual cattle, providing data-driven insights and recommendations to producers. HerdWhistle's products are designed to be easy to install, use, and maintain, and are compatible with existing infrastructure and equipment. For more information, please visit https://www.herdwhistle.com.

Investor Inquiries: HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. investors@herdwhistle.com (587) 943-4404.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193724

SOURCE: HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.