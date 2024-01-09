Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers to help Katoen Natie cut equipment fuel consumption and emissions at Montevideo terminal

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 JANUARY 2024 AT 10 PM (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Terminal Cuenca del Plata S.A.for deployment at Terminal Cuenca del Plata (TCP) in the Port of Montevideo, Uruguay. This major order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 2023 order intake. The machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q3 of 2024.

TCP is investing more than USD 500 million in the expansion of the specialised container terminal. The project, scheduled for completion in 2026, stands to triple the port's capacity to 2.3 million TEUs and involves the construction of a 730-metre quay wall and enlargement of the existing container yard.

After the expansion the terminal at Montevideo will be capable of handling three or four vessels simultaneously. As part of the agreement with the Uruguayan government, Katoen Natie will receive a 50-year extension to its current terminal concession, due to expire in 2031.

The new hybrid straddle carriers of 60T capacity are part of a fleet renewal programme aimed at improving TCP's environmental performance. The order also includes Kalmar Insightcoverage for all the machines - a performance management tool that turns data into actionable, impactful insights.

Kenny Pauwels, General Manager, TCP: "This important expansion project will consolidate Montevideo as a regional hub. This investment will allow for higher volumes, bigger vessel sizes and additional services at our terminal. Kalmar's eco-efficient hybrid solutions will allow us to improve productivity at TCP while reducing equipment fuel consumption and CO2 emissions."

Alexandre Esse, Sales Manager, Ports & Terminals, Kalmar Americas: "We are delighted to welcome Katoen Natie as a Kalmar customer and to support their journey towards more eco-efficient cargo-handling operations with our hybrid straddle carrier solution."



